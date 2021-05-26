Fintech Focus For May 26, 2021

Renato Capelj
·1 min read
Quote To Start The Day: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.”
Source: William Shakespeare

One Big Thing In Fintech: Just as broadband is now considered core to America’s national infrastructure, the cloud will play an important role in building the next frontier in market infrastructure.

Source: Adena Friedman

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Unpacking Robinhood’s disruption.

  • DeFi - what fintech always wanted.

  • Bolt launches for business culture.

  • Hydro adds $10.5M Series A round.

  • Chia raises $61M for development.

  • Traydstream completes $8M round.

  • Credit Karma expands, adds jobs.

  • Recurate hones in on partnerships.

  • Resolve added $60M in new funds.

  • Mono powering Africa’s e-economy.

  • Fintech targeting healthcare puzzle.

  • Currency.com adds new leadership.

  • Square to expand business banking.

  • Neobank Paybby grows crypto offer.

  • LendingPoint adds new leadership.

  • Public.com added audio broadcasts.

  • Sift has bought fintech Chargeback.

Watch Out For This: After months of testing drone delivery to designated pickup locations, Flytrex is now able to take the next step — delivering to the customer's yard.

The Israeli-based company announced Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had approved its request to fly drones over people, allowing expansion of a pilot program from its current constructs to include delivery of thousands of items to customers' yards.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

  • US is warning against Japan travel.

  • US prepares for a new travel spike.

  • Bank CEOs to aid the underbanked.

  • Biden urged to replace Fed leaders.

  • China accepted GS, ICBC venture.

Market Moving Headline: BlackRock Investment Institute said in a report Monday that its proprietary Geopolitical Risk Indicator has fallen to its lowest in four years, as investors focus more on inflation and the economic recovery than geopolitics.

That marks a shift in attention from U.S.-China trade tensions or a North Korea nuclear attack, both of which have rattled markets in the last few years.

“The gauge has been hovering in negative territory this year ... meaning investor attention to geopolitical risks is below the average of the past four years,” the report said. “As a result, geopolitical shocks could catch investors more off guard than usual.”

Source: CNBC

