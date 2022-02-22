Fintech funding on track to beat records — again

Data: Citi Global Insights/Dealroom.co; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fintech investors didn't get the note about the growth stock pullback. Some $18.2 billion in funding flowed to fintech companies in the first month-and-half of 2022, putting in on track to beat last year's historical record, per a Friday report from Citi Global Insights.

Why it matters: Companies in the space attracted a record $136.8 billion last year and market observers wondered if those nosebleed levels of funding could hold. The numbers so far suggest investors are emphatically saying yes.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Through last week, 2022 fintech funding trended 20% above all of January to February 2021, with mega deals from the likes of FNZ, Citadel Securities, and Checkout.com driving the numbers.

Between the lines: Not all fintech is the same. Crypto has had the biggest gains this year, with $4.1 billion raised compared to about $800 million in the first two months of last year. That crowned it as the second hottest sector so far this year behind wealth management.

In the first two months of 2021, U.S. companies dominated with 64% of the pie. This year, Europe (32%) is giving America (39%) a run for its money.

Yes, but: Many of these deals likely priced in 2021, when valuations were still hot and the threat of interest rate hikes more distant. Private markets are after all a few quarters delayed compared to public markets.

Yes but, but: There's near-record amounts of dry powder across the private equity industry in need of deployment, with specialized funds focused on crypto popping up left and right.

The bottom line: The jury is still out on whether fintech funding will actually notch a new record this year. But, if there is a slowdown, it could be more of a controlled drop than a mass implosion.

This is part of Fintech Deals, an Axios Pro newsletters on everything you need to know in the industry. Start your 14-day free trial.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.