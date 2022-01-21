Fintech Giant Kakao Soars After Three Top Execs Quit in One Day

Sohee Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kakao Pay Corp. jumped the most in almost two months after its three most senior executives handed in their resignations, appeasing investors incensed at the way management sold off shares after the company’s blockbuster debut last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fintech arm of South Korean social media and gaming leader advanced as much as 11% in the morning, leading gains in Kakao Corp. affiliates including KakaoBank Corp.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Ryu, Chief Financial Officer Kijoo Chang and Chief Business Officer Jin Lee told Kakao Thursday of their intention to quit. While Ryu’s term was slated to end in March, the departures of his two closest lieutenants came as a surprise and will take immediate effect. The Korean company’s board will vote on Ryu’s departure soon, a spokeswoman said.

Ryu last week abruptly withdrew his candidacy to lead parent Kakao Corp., casting doubt over leadership of the South Korean tech giant, which nominated another candidate Thursday. That came after Ryu and other executives were criticized by shareholders for selling down some of their stake in the stock-market darling following its blockbuster debut in November. The sales soured investor sentiment and triggered a selloff that at one point wiped out more than $25 billion of market value in Kakao Pay and affiliates like KakaoBank.

Read more: Korea’s Largest Payments App More Than Doubles in Debut

The resignations emerged a day after local media including Yonhap News reported that police were looking into allegations raised by a civic group that Kakao’s founder, Brian Kim, dodged 886 billion won ($743 million) of taxes during the merger of Kakao and Daum in 2014. Kakao called the allegations “groundless,” adding that the merger had been cleared by shareholders.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Country Garden Sells $500 Million Convertible Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. is raising HK$3.9 billion ($500 million) from the sale of convertible bonds, a show of strength by the embattled property giant after a report last week that it was struggling to issue debt.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Do

  • Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

    Two months ago, it seemed inevitable that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) would break through the $5,000 ceiling. Digital currencies have corrected sharply in recent weeks, and Ethereum has tumbled along with most of the market. With the digital currency trading at roughly $3,150 on Wednesday morning, it would have to climb 59% to hit $5,000.

  • Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles

    Asian share markets and U.S. futures fell on Friday, after U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, and Japan's Nikkei slid 1.66%. "The selloff of U.S. stocks yesterday was brutal and will dominate Asia this morning," said Rob Carnell, chief economist at ING in Singapore.

  • Avio discloses launch service contracts for Vega C launcher, shares rise

    The deals include a contract with the Italian Space Agency for the launch of two lightweight advanced satellite platforms between 2022 and 2024, as well as launch service contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the launch of Flex and Altius satellites by 2025. Rome-based Avio, which is the prime contractor for European launcher Vega, added it had also signed a development contract worth about 50 million euros ($56.79 million) with ESA. The Vega C maiden flight is expected in May 2022, Avio added in the statement.

  • Pilot who fled Afghanistan helps fly more than 1,000 refugees to the U.S. decades later

    When United Airlines joined the efforts to evacuate Afghan refugees, one pilot knew he had to join in. Zak Khogyani had fled Afghanistan himself as a child, nearly four decades ago – and he ended up helping over 1,000 Afghans on their journey to the U.S. last summer. Caitlin O'Kane has more with The Uplift.

  • Bitcoin’s Correlation With Tech Strengthens as Risk Appetite Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is proving once again that its long-touted classification as an uncorrelated asset is more folklore than fact. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesThe largest cryptocurrency by market va

  • Avelo Airlines is raising pay and offering a $20,000 sign-on bonus to attract pilots amid an industry-wide staffing shortage

    The company announced Thursday it will increase pilot compensation by nearly 50% for captains and about 30% for first officers, effective February 1.

  • Why Devon Energy Is Still Undervalued

    Devon Energy appears cheap even after its recent runup

  • Indonesia central bank says ransomware attack did not impact services

    Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday that it had been attacked last month by ransomware, but the risk from the attack had been mitigated and did not affect its public services. "We were attacked, but so far so good as we took anticipatory measures and most importantly public services at Bank Indonesia were not disrupted at all," its spokesperson Erwin Haryono told reporters, adding recovery operations had been conducted. Indonesia's cyber agency (BSSN) did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

  • Canadian dollar rises as selloff in U.S. bonds ebbs

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday as U.S. bond yields stabilized and Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said it would soon ease restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2472 to the greenback, or 80.18 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2454 to 1.2516. Among G10 currencies, only the Australian dollar notched a bigger gain.

  • American, United see fliers returning to skies in March, but costs weigh

    U.S. carriers American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday said a recovery in passenger traffic was likely to resume in March after a blip caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, but warned that the latest wave of the health crisis would keep their costs elevated this year. Texas-based American said while ticket sales are still not back to pre-Omicron levels, they are recovering "quickly" after dropping off "considerably" in early December. Similarly, Chicago-based United said bookings and cancellations have started to return to normal levels.

  • Global Bond Slump Reverses Amid Tech Selloff, Russia Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds rallied Friday with investors seeking havens from a tech stock sell-off and concern over increased U.S.-Russia tension.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesAustralian bonds led the c

  • Thousands in Hong Kong volunteer to adopt hamsters amid COVID-19 fears

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Thousands of people in Hong Kong volunteered on Wednesday to adopt unwanted hamsters after a mass cull order from the government over COVID-19 fears raised alarm that panicky owners would abandon their pets. Authorities ordered on Tuesday 2,000 hamsters from dozens of pet shops and storage facilities to be culled after tracing a coronavirus outbreak to a worker in the Little Boss petshop, where 11 hamsters subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Scientists around the world and Hong Kong health and veterinary authorities have said there was no evidence that animals play a major role in human contagion with the coronavirus.

  • Twitter loses online hate speech court battle in France

    PARIS (Reuters) -Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network does not do enough. The decision provides ammunition to campaigners elsewhere in Europe who want tougher controls to prevent the spread of racist and discriminatory content on Twitter and other social media platforms. It upheld a ruling by a lower court last year that ordered Twitter to provide details on the number, nationality, location, and spoken language of people it employs to moderate content on the French version of the platform.

  • Unilever strategy under scrutiny after short-lived GSK skirmish

    (Reuters) -Unilever's strategy was under the investor microscope on Thursday after the consumer goods group effectively abandoned its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business. Shares in the maker of brands such as Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise ended down 0.7% after Unilever said on Wednesday that it would not raise a rejected offer. It said its view on the value of the healthcare business had not changed despite GSK lifting financial forecasts for the unit, which is 32% owned by Pfizer and makes products such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers.

  • Deliveroo Surprise Strength in Orders Provide Post-IPO Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc’s orders grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, driving the firm to hit the top end of its full-year guidance and providing a lift after the stock languished since going public last year. Shares in the company gained as much as 6.1% in London on Thursday, the most since August. Food delivery companies have been struggling to grapple with the end of the pandemic, with customers returning to work and regulators prepping new rules for gig economy workers. “We’

  • SoftBank Prices Its Biggest-Ever Yen Bond Worth $4.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. priced its biggest-ever yen bond on Thursday, using its popularity with retail investors to raise 550 billion yen ($4.8 billion) to pay off other debt. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mea

  • European Parliament debates resolution over 'deterioration' of media freedoms in Hong Kong

    European lawmakers urged the European Commission and EU member states on Wednesday to act over the "deterioration" in media freedoms in Hong Kong, reiterating calls for sanctions on the city's top officials and proposing a review of Hong Kong's status at the World Trade Organization (WTO). During a debate in the European Parliament, MEPs "deplored" the impact of Beijing's sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, citing the closure of the independent media outlets Stand News, DB Channel and C

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.