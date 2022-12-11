Fintech giants face uphill battle

Mary Ann Azevedo
·9 min read

Welcome to The Interchange! If you received this in your inbox, thank you for signing up and your vote of confidence. If you’re reading this as a post on our site, sign up here so you can receive it directly in the future. Every week, I’ll take a look at the hottest fintech news of the previous week. This will include everything from funding rounds to trends to an analysis of a particular space to hot takes on a particular company or phenomenon. There’s a lot of fintech news out there and it’s my job to stay on top of it — and make sense of it — so you can stay in the know. — Mary Ann

One of the biggest news stories last week was that Plaid laid off 260 employees, or about 20% of its workforce. This may have come as a surprise to many, but not to all of us.

Rumblings about Plaid laying off some 200 people started as far back as late May. At that time, when asked, the company denied it was letting go of any workers. But as the year wore on, and the macro-environment grew more challenging, it felt like it was inevitable that Plaid — which was valued at $13.4 billion last year — would join the long list of fintech giants letting go of workers.

Notably, when outlining the decision to reduce staff, CEO and co-founder Zach Perret said he "made the decision to hire and invest ahead of revenue growth, and the current economic slowdown has meant that this revenue growth did not materialize as quickly as expected."

It’s become a common refrain as of late — CEOs taking responsibility for over-hiring and well, in way, being too optimistic about revenue growth. Optimistic or short-sighted? It seems there is a fine line.

I think one of the most startling things about the recent group of layoffs in the fintech space, though, is how many of them are taking place at some of the highest-valued startups out there. Klarna was valued at $45 billion last year. This year, it saw a huge drop in valuation and slashed jobs more than once. Brex was valued at $12.3 billion earlier this year. Then a layoff. Stripe was valued at $95 billion last year. Then a mass layoff. Chime was valued at $25 billion last year. Then a mass layoff. Now Plaid.

Did they all get ahead of themselves? Were they trying to do too much too fast? (Brex co-CEO and Henrique Dubugras admitted as much onstage at Disrupt.) Did they all think the pandemic-fueled boom would last indefinitely? Did they all think the venture money would just flow freely forever?

Also, maybe some of these companies really just believed they would need so many workers. I mean, who knew a downturn of this magnitude was coming?

Maybe it was a combination of all of the above. Obviously, each company's circumstances are different and I am not privy to their internal discussions (as much as I would like to be!). But it's clear that a reset may be in order.

Hearing and writing about so many high-profile companies laying off workers is sobering for me as a tech journalist. I can only imagine how sobering it is for other startups in the space. My humble opinion is that we all should learn from the mistakes of others. And I’m not pointing fingers specifically at the companies mentioned above. I mean generally.

Of course, I’m not a founder or CEO and likely never will be. But here is some unsolicited (and probably obvious) advice from someone covering startups for years:

  • Stay focused. It’s easy to get caught up in the competitive landscape and want to outdo your rivals. But really, before you start expanding into new segment after new segment, make sure you’ve really nailed the ones you’re already working in.

  • Hire responsibly and carefully. No, that does not mean you should have the people on staff doing the work of two to three employyes. It means that each open position should have been thought through carefully. Is it really needed? Can this hire wait until we’re further along? Would it make more sense to hire a contractor for the time being?

  • Stay humble. Don’t boast. Kicking ass and taking names? Good for you. Don’t beat your chest too loudly. Being confident is one thing. Being arrogant is another.

  • Limit/cut the trash talk. It’s easy, especially on social media, to get caught up in discussing how or why you think your company is better than others in your space. It’s fine to talk about why you think your offering is better in a general sense from what else is out there. But to name names and try to make others look bad? Most of the time that has the opposite effect and just makes you look bad.

  • Be real. Whether it be on social (Twitter or Mastodon or LinkedIn or Post -- wherever you are more likely to share) or when talking to the media. Authenticity is huge, and speaking for myself and my fellow TC reporters, it is very much appreciated and valued — especially considering it’s not as common as we’d like it to be. Transparency goes hand in hand with that, especially internally. Don’t leave your employees in the dark, or mislead them.

  • Oh, and don’t lie and commit fraud.

While I didn’t start this newsletter thinking I would come up with a list of CEO dos and don’ts, here we are. 🙂 Thanks for indulging me.

Weekly News

“Fintech was hot in 2021, but looking back on it … maybe too hot? The sector exploded last year, seeing record investment — $132 billion globally, according to CB Insights — with many startups reaching lofty valuations, including Stripe at $95 billion, Klarna at $45 billion and Plaid at $13 billion. While these companies have very real customer bases and products, it is not hard to imagine that at least some of these valuations were propped up by hype.” Rebecca Szkutak reports on just how hard fintech valuations have fallen this year.

Robinhood last week launched a waitlist for its new offering, Robinhood Retirement, which it describes as the “first and only” individual retirement account (IRA) with a 1% match on every eligible dollar contributed. The move is a big bet on the part of the fintech giant that the traditional 9-to-5 employee is no longer the norm, as it is targeting gig workers and contractors, who have historically found it challenging to save for retirement without the benefit of a full-time job and access to an employer-sponsored plan. It is also likely a strategy designed to help retain users considering the company reported losing 1.8 million monthly active users in the third quarter, a quarterly decrease of 12.8% to 12.2 million, “the lowest level since it listed as a publicly traded company,” according to Yahoo News. More by me here.

Tage Kene-Okafor reported that “Chipper Cash, an African cross-border payments company valued at $2.2 billion last year, has laid off a portion of its workforce. Last week, a few affected and non-affected employees took to LinkedIn to reveal the news. TechCrunch has learned from sources that more than 50 employees were affected across multiple departments; the engineering team took the biggest hit, with around 60% of those laid off coming from the department, according to people familiar with the matter.”

From Manish Singh: “Indian financial services firm Paytm is considering repurchasing its shares, following a tremulous year that has seen its stock price fall by over 60%. Paytm said it will discuss with the board on December 13 the proposal to buy back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, the Noida-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing.” More here.

Fintech-focused Gilgamesh Ventures has named Paula You as its newest (and third) partner and chief operating officer, overseeing platform growth. The move comes as the firm approaches the two-year anniversary of its inaugural fund. Since its founding in 2020, Gilgamesh has raised over $10 million and invested in nearly 30 early-stage fintech companies across the Americas, including Xepelin, Klar, Pomelo, Glean and Modern Life.

From Finextra: “Mobile-only UK bank Kroo has launched its flagship current account, offering customers two percent in interest on amounts up to £85,000. Kroo’s analysis of Bank of England data shows that there was £271bn sitting idle in UK households’ non-interest-bearing sight deposits as of the 30th of September 2022. Aimed at Millennials and Gen Z, Kroo says it will plant two trees for every new customer who opens a current account, through its charity partner, One Tree Planted.”

Adam Neumann’s latest startup, residential real estate upstart Flow, is partnering with fintech startup Bond to create a digital wallet for Flow’s residents. A variety of financial products will be embedded in the planned digital wallet with specific capabilities being announced at a later date. In case you somehow missed it, Neumann — you may remember him from his days at a little ol' proptech called WeWork — in August made headlines (and a lot of people angry) when he raised $350 million at a $1 billion valuation, making Flow a unicorn before it even began operating.

Earlier this year, Mastercard launched the Start Path Open Banking program in an effort to give open banking startups “access to a combination of hands-on mentoring, co-innovation opportunities and engagement with Mastercard’s global network of banks, merchants, partners and digital players to help scale their business.” On Friday, Mastercard selected the following eight open banking startups to join the program: AIS Gateway (Poland); Currensea (United Kingdom); Fego.ai (India); Floid (Chile); Kaoshi (United States); Level (United Kingdom); Percents (United States) and Railz (Canada). More here.

As reported by Reuters: “dLocal (DLO.O), the Uruguayan fintech facing allegations of potential fraud from a short-seller, has applied for a UK regulatory license, the company's chief executive told investors in a recent call reviewed by Reuters, amid claims it dodged rigorous regulatory oversight by relying on Maltese regulators.”

Brazilian fintech startup Matera, which has built instant payment and QR code technology for financial institutions, has moved its headquarters to San Francisco. The move, the company told me via email, “comes amid tremendous adoption of Pix, the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020 and used by 70% of Brazilians.” Specifically, Matera provides instant payment software for banks leveraging Pix in addition to providing core banking services to over 250 global banks, credit unions and digital banks — serving over 55 million accounts. The company says its jump into the U.S. market “will enable it to empower far more financial institutions to extend their payments capabilities.”

From Forbes: “During a year of steep losses in financial markets, these entrepreneurs, traders and investors are skillfully navigating choppy waters and making an outsize impact.”

Gilgamesh Ventures' Paula You

Funding and M&A

Seen on TechCrunch

Ocho wants to rethink (and rebrand) personal finance for business owners

Andreessen Horowitz leads $43M Series A for Setpoint, which aims to be the ‘Stripe for credit’

TripActions secures $400M in credit facilities from Goldman Sachs, SVB

SBM Bank India, building BaaS platform, seeks funding at $200 million valuation

And elsewhere

Hotel payment software platform Selfbook announces a strategic investment from Amex Ventures. TechCrunch covered its previous raise here.

SME-focused challenger bank Allica brings home £100 million Series C led by TCV

Avant secures $250 million in funding from Ares Management Corporation

Fintel Connect, which has built marketing software for the financial industry, raises seed funding led by BankTech Ventures

Uplinq raises $5.6M for bookkeeping and analysis platform for SMBs

Syncfy raises $10 million in seed funding led by Point72 Ventures to build open finance platform in Latin America

Mortgage infrastructure platform Pylon raises $8.5M in seed round

Carputty wins investor millions to dull auto financing pain point

And with that, I will sign off. I'll only publish one more newsletter before year's end and then will be taking a break over the holidays. Until then, have a wonderful week. xoxoxo, Mary Ann

Got a news tip or inside information about a topic we covered? We’d love to hear from you. You can reach me at maryann@techcrunch.com. Or you can drop us a note at tips@techcrunch.com. If you prefer to remain anonymous, click here to contact us, which includes SecureDrop (instructions here) and various encrypted messaging apps.)

Recommended Stories

  • Gift Guide: On-the-go fitness tech to boost their training anywhere

    A decent pair of running shoes and an exercise mat might just do it. The smart spot for fitness tech is stuff that enhances and/or motivates training and performance. Think well designed kit, easy to access expertise, and trackers that give meaningful, actionable feedback, rather than expensive gym-style machinery that locks you into a subscription and chains you to the same static hardware every day.

  • How to Position into the Fed Meeting

    Stocks are relatively flat while treasury yields moved higher following an upside surprise in U.S. PPI this morning. Producer prices rose 0.3% month-over-month in November, above market forecasts of 0.2%. In today’s show, Maggie Lake is joined by Spectra Markets’ president Brent Donnelly to help us understand the latest inflation data and what it means for next week’s Federal funds rate announcement. Plus, Brent will share some insights on trader positioning from his firm’s 2023 Q1 consensus survey. Shocker… everybody’s bearish. We also hear from Former Hedge Fund Manager Russell Clark on why we are looking at macro all wrong. Watch the full interview here: https://rvtv.io/3FELx7C We want to hear from you, so make sure to get your questions in! Editor’s Note: Our live chat feature remains unavailable as we upgrade our video player technology. We apologize for the temporary loss of function. But we assure you the upgrade will more than justify the wait. In the meantime, we will be monitoring the comments section. So, in addition to conversing with your fellow community members, please share your questions there.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • Recession drumbeat gets louder as more U.S. CEOs strike mellow note for 2023

    Corporate America is starting to feel the chill of a looming recession as top executives from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Walmart Inc and United Airlines paint a grim economic picture for the coming year. The U.S. Federal Reserve's relentless war on inflation, which is at a multi-decade high, through aggressive rate hikes is roiling the economy and forcing companies to lower their earnings forecasts and rein in expenses. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a "mild to hard recession" next year as a slowing economy and runaway inflation hurt consumer spending, while Scott Kirby, his counterpart at United Airlines, has flagged plateauing demand for air travel, indicating "pre-recessionary behavior," in their interviews with CNBC this week.

  • Tech stocks may pull out of their nosedive, but the sector won't return to its pandemic-era highs even when the Fed eases rate hikes

    Tech got trounced in 2022, and while 2023 looks a bit brighter, there won't be a return to endless gains and unlimited enthusiasm for the space.

  • Weight loss treatment is on the verge of transformation. It's not there yet. Here's why.

    New medicines like Wegovy promise dramatic weight loss, but there's a long way to go to make anti-obesity drugs accessible to those who need them.

  • Buying a home in 2023 won’t be for the faint of heart—here’s how to prepare

    If home ownership is on your 2023 vision board, here's what to keep in mind.

  • The 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    How does your company rank in the latest analysis of well-run companies for customers, employees and investors?

  • Cognitive decline in a loved one: how to spot it, what to do

    Financial and estate planning can’t take away the heartache, but they can help families avoid some wrenching situations. One points to the danger of letting cognitive decline remain unaddressed. The other lays out the thought process of a perfectly sharp retiree who wants to address the long-term potential for cognitive decline.

  • EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Should You Invest in Chewy Stock for 2023?

    Its opportunities and challenges may cancel each other out and lead to simply average returns in the coming year.

  • CVS Wants to Be America’s Healthcare Provider. All It Needs Now Are Doctors.

    Late last year, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch unveiled a new strategy: Rather than remain simply a pit stop for toilet paper and flu shots, CVS stores would become a place that Americans—particularly older ones—go to see their doctor. It was an appealing plan, one that would take advantage of the company’s breadth of vertically integrated assets, which include a major health insurer; the country’s largest pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM; and a sprawling network of stores. Lynch said the company aimed to add yet another powerful link by acquiring a primary-care provider, a move that could boost earnings and, ideally, improve healthcare for seniors along the way.

  • These Foods May Increase Risk of Dementia, New Study Says

    If you're over the age of say, 30, concern about getting dementia someday has probably crossed your mind. Many worry about dementia and Alzheimer's disease because there is no cure. While science can't stop this devastating disease, a new study suggests something well within our ability to reduce our risk: cutting way back on ultra-processed foods. You know, the kind you love: soda, chips, hot dogs, doughnuts, burgers, French fries, white bread, pizza, and funnel cakes.The study, published recen

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Discusses Expanding Grain Corridor With Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways to expand an agreement to safeguard global grain shipments with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Turkey’s presidency. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • Bullish Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$4.9m bet

    The recent price decline of 4.0% in Intel Corporation's ( NASDAQ:INTC ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Staff say 'stay away from Twitter 2.0' in Blind reviews due to its 'toxic' culture under Elon Musk

    Twitter workers said in posts on Blind that the company now has a "toxic" and "cut-throat culture" since Elon Musk took over and "ruined everything."

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Microsoft Tops the Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    The company is No. 1—again—in the Drucker Institute’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. But below No. 1, there were a lot of changes, especially among technology companies.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?