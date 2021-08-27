Fintech group ION ups its $2 billion bid for Italy's Cerved

·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Fintech group ION's vehicle Castor Bidco said on Friday it had raised by 7% to nearly 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) its bid to buy out investors in Italy's Cerved as it seeks to take control of the credit data and information group.

Dublin-based ION, led by Italian businessman Andrea Pignataro, in March announced an 1.86 billion euro takeover offer for Milan-based Cerved, compared with the new offer of 1.99 billion euros.

Only days before the initial offer, ION had bought Italian banking software provider Cedacri and bankers say a combination of the two groups would make industrial sense, although ION has said it supports Cerved's current growth plans.

Castor Bidco is offering 10.20 euros for each Cerved share tendered, up from an initial 9.50 euros, which the stock has mostly traded above since April.

Cerved's board had rejected the offer as too low.

Cerved opened up 1.4% at 10.09 euros per share, outperforming the wider market, which was slightly down.

ION's new offer represents a premium of 53.6% on the share's average price over the 12 months before the date of the announcement of the offer, the group said in the statement, compared to the 43% premium it initially offered.

Castro BidCo also said that it had extended the period of the tender, started in mid-July, to Sept. 9.

It said it had raised the minimum threshold condition to a stake of 80% from 50% plus one share.

($1 = 0.8498 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks mixed ahead of possible Fed guidance

    Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing plans. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later Friday. “Despite the ‘risk on’ mood heading into Jackson Hole, which arguably points to an accommodative enough Fed tilt to keep markets buoyed, thin trading in the U.S. bond markets this week suggests latent caution,” Hayaki Narita at Mizuho Bank said in a report.

  • U.S. government to close New York jail where Epstein found hanged - NYT

    The high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Lower Manhattan will be closed at least temporarily to resolve safety and infrastructure issues, the newspaper quoted the Justice Department as saying. Epstein was found hanging in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Criticism of conditions at the jail, whose other high-profile inmates have included Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, prompted U.S. deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco to visit it this month.

  • This Is Arguably the Best Panasonic Camera for the Money

    We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. The Panasonic S5 truly innovated. It’s the only full-frame camera with Live Composite for astrophotographers. Nothing else compares! Panasonic cameras are fantastic for video. I don’t think anyone can question that. But in terms of still photography,

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Have $1,500? 2 Potentially Crash-Proof Stocks That Could Make You Richer Over the Next 5 Years

    These are two top companies you can buy and hold for the long haul to keep raking in portfolio returns.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Buy These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Cisco's New Guidance Means More Than You Might Think

    Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) posted solid fiscal fourth-quarter results last week. Cisco's quarterly results confirmed that the company remains relevant as enterprises digitize their operations and develop hybrid work environments to allow employees to securely work from anywhere. During the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, revenue increased by 8% year over year to $13.1 billion.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Coinbase Customers Are Furious Over Response to Hacked Accounts and Stolen Funds

    Coinbase customers have a lot to say about the nation's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. Interviews and thousands of complaints have revealed a pattern of account hacks where users have...

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.