Fintech investor Nyca Partners snaps up former regulator to focus on crypto

Anna Irrera
·1 min read

By Anna Irrera

(Reuters) - Matt Homer, who formerly led the New York Department of Financial Services's innovation division, has joined Nyca Partners, the venture capital firm founded by ex-Visa President Hans Morris, the company said.

Homer has been appointed Nyca's first executive in residence, and will help the investment firm develop its cryptocurrency strategy.

Nyca is one of the most well-known venture capital firms focused on fintech and has a backed a number of established companies including Acorns, Affirm Holdings Inc and Revolut.

"We are beyond a tipping point with cryptocurrencies, there are hundreds of thousands of engineers focusing on cryptocurrency applications," Morris, Nyca's managing partner, said in an interview. He added that the firm would look to invest in startups building applications needed to support mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Homer founded and led NYDFS's innovation department, a division which spearheads the watchdog's efforts on fintech, insurtech and cryptocurrencies and aims to make New York an attractive hub for digital financial services companies.

His time at NYDFS coincided with a boom in cryptocurrency markets, and an increase in more mainstream financial services firm entering the sector.

"It's pretty clear to me that the crypto economy is here to stay but the products and services that will last the test of time are those that will integrate and enhance traditional finance," Homer said in an interview.

Prior to joining NYDFS Homer was head of policy and research at startup Quovo, worked at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and launched two innovation centers at USAID.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Stocks can flirt with a price bottom for a lot of reasons. Usually, however, investors will assume that there is something fundamentally unsound about the stock, or the company. Perhaps its business model is flawed, perhaps its product has grown unpopular – these, and many more factors can drive the share price down. But sometimes, perhaps just as often, a stock price will fall when there is no underlying unsoundness. A spate of bad news, a quarter that misses expectations, or a bad sales month

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet is a company expected to significantly outperform its peers.

  • This Ultra-Safe Dividend Stock Looks Like a Solid Buy After a 9% Boost

    The healthcare behemoth's payout increase was in line with investor expectations, but can it afford the increased dividend cost?

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now or Stay Invested?

    The stock market is known for its volatility, and that can be intimidating -- especially if you have your life savings tied up in your investments. While the S&P 500 has experienced a phenomenal year since the market bottomed out last spring, stock market crashes are inevitable. If a market downturn is looming, what should you do with your investments?

  • Why Kansas City Southern Stock Dropped Today

    The Biden administration is reportedly displeased with the level of consolidation in the railroad sector, and that's weighing on the railroad stock, which is currently the target of a $33 billion acquisition. Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) fell as much as 8.7% on Thursday as investors try to figure out the odds of the railroad's planned sale winning approval from regulators. Railroads have a lousy history when it comes to consolidation.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) stock is sinking -- down 3% as of 1 p.m. EDT. Consider: As my fellow Fool Travis Hoium explained Tuesday, investors are upset with Carnival's decision to buy back $2 billion worth of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023. Now, on the one hand, that move will cut into the $9.3 billion in cash Carnival had on hand to carry it through the rest of the pandemic.

  • Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos photographed at the Sun Valley 'billionaire summer camp'

    Bill Gates makes his first in-person event appearance since news of his divorce. He'll reportedly make a speech about climate change.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Here are three marijuana stocks that could even be millionaire makers. Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) is something of a rarity among cannabis stocks: It's relatively inexpensive. Ayr expects even more impressive growth in Q2.

  • Bet on 4 Oil Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q2

    Oil energy companies are likely to have experienced a turnaround to profits in the June quarter from the prior-year comparable period. Firms that are expected to beat estimates are FANG, MRO, CLR & COP.

  • ChargePoint: Putting Investor Doubts to Rest

    The EV segment is a rising industry offering big opportunity to not only electric vehicle makers, but to companies providing ancillary products - from batteries to chips to supporting infrastructure. However, are some of the projections for these companies too aggressive, especially considering how competitive the field is expected to become? Needham analyst Vikram Bagri says that investors have expressed reservations on whether the analyst's outlook for EV charging player ChargePoint (CHPT) is

  • How Can I Check the Status of My Child Tax Credit?

    The first installment of the child tax credit advance payments is set to hit bank accounts in just a couple of days on July 15. In order to check the status and see if you will be getting a payment,...

  • Tesla bull calls this auto giant’s $35 billion electric strategy a ‘renaissance’ and says the stock could soar

    This tech analyst has said that General Motors is headed for a “renaissance” of growth in electric-vehicles, initiating coverage of the stock and giving the shares a price target implying that they could rise 50%.

  • Pokémon Card Frenzy Is Making Collectors and Startups Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Shininger is a like a lot of millennials who played with Pokémon cards during grade school. He traded the collectibles with his friends and competed with his brothers for the shiniest, most powerful characters—until eventually he tired of the hobby, stowed the cards neatly in boxes and grew up. Then last year as the pandemic wore on, Shininger began hearing about vintage Pokémon card sales, sometimes reaching into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. So the 24-year-old mecha

  • GameStop and AMC turn around big on Thursday as retail investors unsubtly remind Wall Street they are going nowhere

    Retail traders spent Thursday morning buying the dip created by all the people digging the graves of meme stocks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) started the holiday-shortened week in something of a nosedive, with both falling sharply from Tuesday morning into midday Thursday before sudden potent rallies fueled by Reddit chatter and Twitter hashtags saw both stocks recover dramatically, and AMC almost erase its weekly loss entirely before falling back a bit in the afternoon. Going into Tuesday, the narrative around Wall Street was that a malaise had gripped meme stocks thanks to retail traders losing interest as the COVID pandemic slowly ebbs and summer lures many of them away from the daily grind of the markets, while some Wall Street analysts have even made the decision to stop covering meme stocks arguing that they don’t trade on cogent analysis.

  • A Tesla ‘death cross’ is coming, the first in more than 2 years

    Barring a massive rally, Tesla Inc.'s stock chart will produce the first bearish "death cross" pattern in more than two years on Friday, which some technicians could view as a warning of further losses.

  • Jamaica’s Central Bank to Start CBDC Pilot With Financial Institutions in August

    The bank plans to expand the trial between September and December.

  • Melvin Struggles to Shake Reddit Attack With 46% Loss So Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management ended the first half of 2021 down 46% as the hedge fund struggled to bounce back from a vicious attack by Reddit traders on its short positions.The firm, which plunged in January as its bearish bets on companies including GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were besieged by a retail-driven buying spree, was up about 1% in June, according to people familiar with the matter. Melvin now calculates its loss in the first month of

  • Why Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Tilray Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Cannabis stocks got a boost on Wednesday when investment bank Jefferies released a report predicting that weed will become legal for adult use all across the land ... in 2026. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) had fallen by 4.4%. Well, the most obvious conclusion is that investors who have been betting on marijuana getting legalized at the federal level as soon as this year weren't pleased to hear a Wall Street analyst say they might have to wait five years for that happy event.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $45.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day.

  • Is AMD Stock Heading to $135?

    This chip specialist is inching closer to completing its pending acquisition of Xilinx, and one analyst is very bullish.