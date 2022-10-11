Australian fintech firm Airwallex raises $100 million, retains $5.5 billion valuation

An Airwallex logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australian fintech company Airwallex said on Tuesday it raised $100 million in an extension of a funding round, sustaining its $5.5 billion valuation.

The Melbourne-based company said it secured more funds from existing investors, including Tencent Holdings Ltd, Sequoia Capital China and Lone Pine Capital.

Australian industry superannuation fund HostPlus and a North American pension fund also participated in the round, Airwallex said.

With the $100 million raised in the Series E extended round, Airwallex's total funding increased to more than $900 million, the company said.

"The market environment remains challenging in the foreseeable future, and while we remain well capitalised, this additional runway allows us to continue our growth plans," said Jack Zhang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Airwallex.

Airwallex, which allows customers to issue and pay international invoices and bills through its payments platform, said its revenue had risen 184% year-on-year, and its customer base had more than doubled.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu)

Recommended Stories

  • Airwallex raises $100M to power cross-border business banking, valuation stays flat at $5.5B

    The economy may be showing many signs of contraction right now, but many companies still need to do business internationally. Airwallex, the Hong Kong/Australia startup that provides cross-border banking and other financial services for businesses, has raised $100 million, money that it will be using to continue expanding its business operationally, geographically and with new products in areas like credit and expense management -- and for M&A. It is mostly an inside round with previous backers Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent all participating; Australian fund HostPlus and an unnamed "leading North American pension fund" also invested.

  • Crypto giant Coinbase gets Singapore licence

    Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, said it has received approval from Singapore's central bank to offer payment services in the city-state. The in-principle approval, which the central bank started giving out to crypto firms last year, means individuals and institutions can use digital payment token services and the firms are regulated by the central bank under its Payment Services Act. Calling it a "significant milestone", Coinbase said in a statement that it has been building up its presence in Singapore and currently had nearly 100 employees in the Southeast Asian state, with product engineers forming the largest bulk of hires.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • The Genius Place Advisors Are Stashing Short-Term Savings

    I'm holding $300,000 in cash that I plan to put into a new home. With the market as it is, I'm putting off that purchase for six to nine months. I'm 66 years old, single and plan to retire within … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: Where Should I Stash Short-Term Savings? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • Brickell floods, even without a hurricane. Miami solutions can’t come quick enough | Editorial

    Hurricane Ian hadn’t even crossed the tip of Cuba when some roads in Brickell were overwhelmed with water as outer bands swept through South Florida, days before the devastating hit on Fort Myers.

  • Republicans want to win school boards. They're winning in white counties by running on race.

    Conservatives capture school board seats with money from national political action committees, high-profile endorsements and local parent groups.

  • Musk Claims Twitter Ordered Whistle-Blower to Destroy Evidence

    (Bloomberg) -- Just before Elon Musk revived his proposal to buy Twitter Inc. last week, the billionaire accused the company of ordering a whistle-blower to destroy evidence of its missteps as part of a $7.8 million severance package. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtPu

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

    Bear markets can be discouraging, but these words from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch can set investors on a path to success.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield

    Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Luckily for everyday investors like us, institutions that trade stocks need to disclose their transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission every three months. Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a relatively large bet on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock in the second quarter. It's CVS' less visible business segments that have allowed it to more than triple its dividend payout over the past decade.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • AMD's bad news adds to $725B market drop for big chipmakers

    Fears of a recession and a tech trade war with China are dealing big blows to semiconductor industry leaders in Silicon Valley.