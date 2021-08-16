Is Fintel Plc's (LON:FNTL) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Fintel's (LON:FNTL) stock increased by 4.4% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Fintel's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fintel is:

11% = UK£8.2m ÷ UK£75m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fintel's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Fintel seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 36% seen over the past five years by Fintel. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Fintel's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for FNTL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Fintel Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Fintel is 46%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 54%. So it seems that Fintel is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Fintel is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Fintel's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings.

