FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shareholders have earned a 208% return over the last year

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 201%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

FinVolution Group was able to grow EPS by 32% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 201% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that FinVolution Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of FinVolution Group, it has a TSR of 208% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, FinVolution Group's total shareholder return last year was 208%. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 4%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - FinVolution Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

