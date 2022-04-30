Finward Bancorp Just Missed EPS By 52%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its first-quarter results last week. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$19m revenue coming in 4.0% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.53 missed the mark badly, arriving some 52% below what was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the twin analysts covering Finward Bancorp are now predicting revenues of US$84.4m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 42% to US$4.15. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$89.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.08 in 2022. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 8.9% to US$51.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Finward Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Finward Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 39% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Finward Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Finward Bancorp. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Finward Bancorp's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Finward Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Finward Bancorp going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Finward Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

