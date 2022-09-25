Fiona hammers Canada's coast with hurricane-force winds, rain
The Canadian Hurricane Center called Fiona a "potential landmark weather event" for the region as it hits eastern Canada.
Strong rain and winds are lashing the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona hits as a powerful post-tropical cyclone. Canadian forecasters are warning it could be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history. Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn Saturday after transforming from a hurricane into a post-tropical cyclone. Forecasters caution that despite the change, Fiona still could have hurricane-strength winds and will bring drenching rains and huge waves. More than 500,000 customers in Atlantic Canada are affected by outages.
Canadians now bracing for Hurricane Fiona as it continues to move north after pummeling Bermuda.
Hurricane Fiona batters Bermuda and heads toward eastern Canada
WATCH: Cat. 4 Fiona nears Canada, T.D. #9 headed toward the U.S.
A breezy day in New Hampshire as we get squeezed between "Fiona" to the east and a cold front over the Great Lakes Region
Flooding rain and intense winds from Hurricane Fiona moved into Atlantic Canada on Friday night, knocking out power to parts of Nova Scotia well before the storm made landfall.
Fiona barreled into Atlantic Canada on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to an area that rarely sees such large storms. Meanwhile, Florida is preparing for a possible hurricane to make landfall early next week. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the details.
Hurricane Fiona caused dangerous storm swells and surf for parts of the northeastern United States coastline as the storm continued on its path northward to Canada on September 23, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.Blair Perkins said he captured this footage near Madaket Beach in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Friday.The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that the large waves could “become a hazard to anyone viewing the large surf from rocks, jetties, and any other near-shore structures,” and encouraged any spectators to watch a safe distance from shore. Credit: Blair Perkins via Storyful
After causing damage throughout the Caribbean and then intense winds across Bermuda, Fiona is set to crash into Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, causing a messy, dangerous weekend for Atlantic Canada.
The wrath of Fiona reached Atlantic Canada on Friday, causing major structural damage to communities and forcing over half a million power outages across the region. As of Saturday, Fiona is living up to its AccuWeather forecast as one of the strongest storms on record to impact Canada. After bombarding Prince Edward Island, eastern Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland and southeastern Labrador on Friday, Fiona turned its attention to southwestern Newfoundland Saturday. Early Saturday morning, at l
More than 500,000 customers in Atlantic Canada are affected by outages. Ocean waves pounded the town of Channel-Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea.
Fiona, which was downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane to a posttropical cyclone late Friday, was one of the strongest storms to hit Nova Scotia in recent history. Photo: Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP
