Fiona hammers Canada's coast with hurricane-force winds, rain

NBC

Prince William reportedly isn't letting bygones be bygones with Prince Harry. Royal expert Katie Nicholl, who is the author of "The New Royals - Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown," spoke on "Dan Wooton Tonight" and claimed William is unlikely to let the past be the past. "William simply can't forgive [Harry], not just for his behavior and what he's done and how he's done it but look at how much now rests on William. He always thought Harry would be his wingman," she said.