Fiona Hill on alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine and Putin’s future

Fiona Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration, discusses Russia's actions in Ukraine and how Vladimir Putin could tighten his grip on power.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB expects to hike rates after ending bond buys in Q3: Schnabel

    The European Central Bank plans to raise interest rates some time after winding down its bond purchase programme in the third quarter of this year, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday. The head of the ECB's market operations said net asset purchases would be concluded in the third quarter, as long as data supported the expectation that medium-term inflation outlook will not ease. "We will hike interest rates some time after, as appropriate, in light of incoming data," Schnabel said at an event in Cernobbio in northern Italy.

  • Poland would like more U.S. troops in Europe, says ruling party boss

    Poland would welcome a 50% increase in the number of U.S. troops in Europe, the leader of the country's ruling party said in comments published on Sunday, as Warsaw calls for tougher action against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. The invasion of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin called a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbour, has fueled security fears in states on NATO's eastern flank. "Poland would be pleased if the Americans increased their presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers up to 150,000 in the future due to Russia's increasing aggressiveness," Jaroslaw Kaczynski told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

  • Letters: Biden told the truth about Putin

    President Biden's words about Vladimir Putin revealing and honest

  • NATO chief says Russia shifting strategy: ‘This is not a real withdrawal’

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday said Russia is shifting its strategy in Ukraine, discounting the idea that it could be withdrawing from the war-torn country. “What we see is not a real withdrawal, what we see that Russia is re-positioning its troops and they are taking some of them back to rearm them, to…

  • Bogus Republican thinking applied to city of Boise’s purchase of a mobile home park

    Instead of opposing an opportunity to help a few of Boise’s citizens in a time of crisis, throw a little heart into your work and ignore the callous disregard your party too often has for those in need. │ Opinion

  • Live updates | Residents say Russian troops killed civilians

    Residents of the Ukrainian town of Bucha near the capital of Kyiv have given harrowing accounts of how Russian troops shot and killed civilians without any apparent reason. Bodies of civilians lay strewn across the northern town, which was controlled by Russian soldiers for about a month. At a logistics compound that residents say was used as a base by Russian forces, the bodies of 8 men could be seen dumped on the ground, some with their hands tied behind their backs.

  • Column: NIT joins other sports tradition in fading away

    With all eyes focused on the Final Four, it's doubtful that many noticed the passing of a storied tradition in college hoops. The National Invitation Tournament ended a run of more than eight decades at New York City's Madison Square Garden — actually, two different versions of the Garden, if you wanna get picky — with Xavier's 73-72 victory over Texas A&M. “Madison Square Garden is a special court,” Xavier's Jack Nunge said.

  • Man who issued death threats to Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez sentenced to 18 months in prison

    A Florida man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday for making death threats against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Paul Vernon Hoeffer was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of threats to injure. Hoeffer called Pelosi’s office in March…

  • 'This is genocide,' Ukraine's President Zelenskiy tells CBS

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Sunday of committing genocide in his country, as Western leaders condemned images emerging of dead Ukrainian civilians in a town abandoned by Russian forces outside the capital, Kyiv. Zelenskiy's remarks came a day after Ukrainian forces moved into the town of Bucha near Kyiv and found what officials and witnesses said were the bodies civilians killed by Russian forces.

  • 'This Is True Barbarity': Life and Death Under Russian Occupation

    TROSTYANETS, Ukraine — The last three Russian soldiers in this Ukrainian town are in the morgue, their uniforms bloodied and torn. The first one’s face is frozen in pain. The second has his wooden pipe in his lap. The third is stuffed in his sleeping bag. These dead are not all that was left behind in Trostyanets, a strategically located town in the country’s northeast, where Russian forces fled several days ago in the face of an orchestrated Ukrainian assault. A monthlong Russian occupation red

  • Jordan prince drops title in protest over how country is run

    An outspoken half-brother of Jordan's king relinquished his princely title Sunday in apparent protest over how the country is run. Prince Hamzah posted the announcement on his official Twitter account. The Royal Court had no immediate comment.

  • How much you should expect to pay to charge an electric car

    Electric cars cost a lot less to run per mile than gas-fueled vehicles. But it's pricier to power an electric pickup than a super-efficient Tesla.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: ‘Fox and Friends’ on Will Smith, ‘Woke Disney’ and Trump Coup Attempt

    If you were expecting this week’s “Saturday Night Live” to kick off with a sketch parodying the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap at the Oscars, you may have been disappointed by the cold open. (That came later.) The slap was indeed mentioned, but it was just one of several topics brought up as the show once […]

  • Ghislaine Maxwell judge unswayed by 'bombshell revelation' in upcoming TV series

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. judge who oversaw Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial on Friday said a possible "bombshell revelation" from one juror was no reason to delay her decision not to overturn the British socialite's conviction and grant a new trial. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan issued her decision five hours after one of Maxwell's lawyers highlighted an interview the juror gave for "Ghislaine: Partner in Crime," a yet-to-be-aired Paramount+ documentary examining Maxwell and her relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Secret intelligence has unusually public role in Ukraine war

    The war in Ukraine is the conflict where spies came in from the cold and took center stage. Since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February, intelligence agencies in the U.S. and Britain have been remarkably willing to go public with their secret intelligence assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. The U.S. this week declassified intelligence findings claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine by advisers scared to tell him the truth.

  • Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border swells, as more refugees arrive

    TIJUANA (Reuters) -Hundreds of Ukrainians are camping in the Mexican border city of Tijuana hoping to seek U.S. asylum, a surge in arrivals just days after the Biden administration said the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing from war. Many of the Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion of their home country have flown to the U.S.-Mexico border hoping officials will allow them in so they can reunite with U.S. relatives or friends. U.S. volunteers in neon vests - some Ukrainian-Americans who traveled to Tijuana after hearing about the arriving refugees - are collecting names on a handwritten waitlist to keep track of arrivals.

  • Greene sues to stop challenge to her reelection eligibility

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a state law that a group of voters is using to challenge her eligibility to run for reelection. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state's office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Greene’s lawsuit asks a judge to declare that the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

  • South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's basketball success will be smallest part of her legacy | Opinion

    Dawn Staley has become the conscience of college basketball and uses the platform her success affords her to challenge inequities and systemic racism.

  • Border Patrol's use of Amazon's Wickr messaging app draws scrutiny

    In October, Laurence Brewer, the chief records officer of the National Archives and Records Administration, told officials at U.S.

  • Idaho meteorologist Larry Gebert dies at 65. There will ‘never be another like him’

    “We will always love him for his heart, kindness, support, friendship, and dedication,” KTVB’s staff wrote.