Fiona Hill says January 6 was a "dress rehearsal" for future political violence
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Fiona Hill told CBS News' "Face the Nation" the country is in a "dangerous moment."
Fiona Hill told CBS News' "Face the Nation" the country is in a "dangerous moment."
Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.
MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.
"I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.
CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel
Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.
The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.
Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.
Former President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that his 2024 slogan will be "Make America Great Again, Again."
Brent Stirton/Getty“Another outside possibility is that, faced with a major crisis, the federation’s leaders will betray their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the primary adhesive holding the union together,” Colin Woodard wrote in the epilogue to his prescient 2011 book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures in North America.”In the midst of, say, a deadly pandemic outbreak or the destruction of several cities by terrorists, a fearful public might condone the suspens
"Trump did not publicly disclose this significant benefit from a foreign bank while he was President," lawmakers said.
"Cancun is lovely this time of year," Sen. Cruz responded to a tweet from Republicans about President Biden going "on vacation" to his home state Delaware.
The Senate Republican leader from Kentucky apparently can take it only from Donald Trump.
Dubbed Africa's Che Guevara, Thomas Sankara wanted to "decolonise minds" in Burkina Faso and across the continent, but his revolutionary dreams were cut short when he was gunned down in a 1987 coup after just four years in power.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyYogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing.This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his appro
Trump's real estate company filed a petition saying New York overvalued it 502 Park Avenue commercial space, compared with similar properties.
Several top members of the Biden administration were in Mexico City on Friday for a meeting with Mexican officials regarding security along the U.S.-Mexico border. But Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't among them.
"George Washington, with Abraham Lincoln as his running mate, could not have beaten me," Trump told Mollie Hemingway. "I was up by so much."
Dear Mike Pence:
Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Abdul Qadeer Khan, lionised at home as the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb despite admitting he was at the centre of a nuclear proliferation ring, died on Sunday at age 85. The nuclear scientist was admitted to Khan Research Laboratories Hospital on Aug. 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was later moved to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, said the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan. "He was loved by our nation bec(ause) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.