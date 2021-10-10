Fiona Hill says January 6 was a "dress rehearsal" for future political violence

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fiona Hill told CBS News' "Face the Nation" the country is in a "dangerous moment."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories