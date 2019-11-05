The FIPP (EPA:FIPP) Share Price Has Soared 329%, Delighting Many Shareholders

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the FIPP S.A. (EPA:FIPP) share price has soared 329% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will.

Given that FIPP didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, FIPP can boast revenue growth at a rate of 3.6% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 34% per year, compound, over the period. We don't think the growth over the period is that great, but it could be that faster growth appears to some to be on the horizon. It's not immediately obvious to us why the market has been so enthusiastic about the stock, but a more detailed look at revenue and profit trends might reveal why shareholders are optimistic.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on FIPP's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

FIPP shareholders are down 8.8% for the year, but the market itself is up 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 34%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You could get a better understanding of FIPP's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

