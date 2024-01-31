Fire at Affordable Towing sends plume of black smoke over northeast Springfield

Springfield first responders were on site Wednesday afternoon at a northeast Springfield automobile lot, part of the defunct Affordable Towing, where a fire sent plumes of black smoke high above the city.

Authorities had closed Florida Street between Glenstone and Delaware avenues but did not immediately provide further information.

A bus and other vehicles on the lot were part of the blaze.

The former towing business has been closed for months after its owner, Dennis Cleveland, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally tampering with the emissions controls of his company’s diesel tow trucks.

More: ln wake of legal troubles, Springfield's Affordable Towing no longer operating its trucks

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Automotive facility on fire in northeast Springfield; street closed