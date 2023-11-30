Fire at apartment building leaves multiple people hurt.
A fire at an apartment building in West Chicago has left multiple people hurt.
A fire at an apartment building in West Chicago has left multiple people hurt.
The 2023 Autoblog Technology of the Year competition sees five strong entries, but Mercedes-Benz with Dolby Atmos comes out as the winner.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
This is your sign to redecorate your entire living sitch without breaking the bank.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
In Western markets, freight forwarders are well into digitizing their operations, but the same doesn’t hold true in Southeast Asia, say the founders of Fr8Labs. The reasons for that include the lack of localized software and a more fragmented logistics industry where SMBs dominate. Fr8Labs wants to digitize Asia’s logistics industry with its SaaS operating system and has plans to turn it into an open ecosystem that multiple players can tap into with APIs.
"It feels like you are literally painting a filter on your face." The post People on TikTok are in awe of Patrick Ta’s foundation palette — here’s why it’s great appeared first on In The Know.
It's that time of year again.
In an unprecedented move, Mark Cuban is selling the Mavericks for $3.5 billion but retaining control of the team.
Putting up a Christmas tree may mark the beginning of the holiday season for many, but there are some health hazards to watch out for.
At its re:Invent conference today, Amazon's AWS cloud arm announced the launch of SageMaker HyperPod, a new purpose-built service for training and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs). SageMaker HyperPod is now generally available. Amazon has long bet on SageMaker, its service for building, training and deploying machine learning models, as the backbone of its machine learning strategy.
Lewis was the head coach at Kent State for five seasons before joining Deion Sanders' staff.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
Toyota has launched a short-wheelbase version of the updated 70-series Land Cruiser, only available in the UAE.
In terms of placing blame, there is a line being drawn to Tepper wanting Frank Reich to field a staff with significant experience, which led to multiple coaches with different ideologies being spackled into one unit.
With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.
Chris Paul played in just five minutes on Tuesday night before he was ruled out with a lower leg injury.
Since 2001, the Hall of Fame has picked inductees' caps.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
The Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.