Fire, ATV wreck, shooting leave 4 dead Sunday

Mar. 22—A shooting at a Decatur hotel, a house fire in Eva and an ATV accident in Lacey's Spring claimed four lives in Morgan County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Decatur police said an apparent murder-suicide began in the parking lot of Quality Inn at 2120 Jameson Drive S.W. at about 12:30 p.m. when Jason Dwight Gray, 45, of Moulton, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced Gray dead at 1:44 p.m. The alleged shooter, Chase Schulte, 39, of Leighton, turned the gun on himself and was shot one time, Chunn said. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 6:16 p.m., Chunn said.

Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the department's criminal investigation division is investigating the shooting. "After a preliminary investigation, it appears the shooting was a murder-suicide," she said in a written release.

The hotel staff would not say if the men were guests at the hotel and hotel manager Kal Patel has not returned a call seeking comment.

The same hotel building was the scene of a previous fatal shooting. In January, a Morgan County Circuit Court jury sentenced a Norcross, Georgia, man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his girlfriend there in July 2017.

Carey LaGrant Davis Jr., 30, was convicted of shooting his girlfriend, Tiara Alexander Cole, 22, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, at the hotel. Court records said a housekeeper at the hotel found Cole's body in a room on July 22, 2017. Davis was arrested a few hours after the shooting in Gwinnett County, Georgia, police records said.

Earlier on Sunday, an Eva woman died in a house fire when her doublewide trailer became engulfed in flames, Gum Pond Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Hill said.

Chunn identified the decedent as Kathleen Tanner, 72. He pronounced her dead at 11:58 a.m. Her body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy, he said.

Hill said his department and Eva Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 10:52 a.m. about a structure fire on Bethel Church Road, east of Eva. He said during a search and rescue while fighting the blaze, his firefighters found Tanner's body in the trailer. He said the trailer was gutted by flames. He said investigators will determine the cause of the fatal fire.

"Anytime we deal with a fatality we protect the body until investigators can arrive," Hill said. "The state fire marshal's office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation."

Hill added the fire department remained at the scene until the early evening because flames continued to smolder.

He said it is the first fatal fire Eva has had in the 14 years he has been the Gum Pond fire chief.

On Sunday afternoon, a Lacey's Spring man died when an ATV he was operating overturned and landed on him, according to Chunn.

Chunn said Luther Woodall, 60, was pronounced dead at 6:06 p.m. on his property at 310 Woodland Lake Drive, south of Alabama 36.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Division, 62 people died in Alabama between 2015 and 2017 while operating off-highway vehicles, the most recent data available. Nationwide, the total is 2,258. From 1982 to 2017, 362 Alabamians have died in off-highway vehicle accidents.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment on the Eva and Lacey's Spring incidents.

