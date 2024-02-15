Fire in Bisbee damages 2 historic buildings. Here's what happened

Two historic buildings were damaged by a Wednesday night fire that swept through Bisbee's picturesque downtown.A city of Bisbee post on Facebook said the fire on Main Street affected Many Fine Things, an antique store, and Bisbee Olive Oil, a specialty grocery store."The fire is not out, and we will be putting water on it probably for the rest of the night. Much of the brick facade is laying in the street," read a Facebook post posted a little past 1 a.m. Thursday on the page of the historic mining town in Cochise County.

"A tragic fire on Main Street tonight. Was held from spreading with heroic effort from our Firefighters and help from many other departments," read an early Thursday morning post on Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge's Facebook page.

Main Street was expected to be closed Thursday, according to the Facebook post. A previous post from nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday advised people to not approach the area as firefighters worked.

