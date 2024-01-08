A fire blazing after Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with Shaheds

A fire was seen in Odesa Oblast after Russia attacked the area with Shahed kamikaze drones as part of its most recent multi-wave mass missile and drone attack on Jan. 8, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

All eight Russian Shahed-131/136 drones launched from the Black Sea at the Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts were eliminated, the military stated.

Read also: Russians intensify drone attacks in frontline regions, shifting focus, says Air Force

Seven drones were taken out over Odesa Oblast, with the eighth drone neutralized over Mykolaiv Oblast.

The debris of one downed drone fell on an open area of Odesa Oblast caused a fire in the area. The blaze has since been extinguished. No casualties or damage has been reported.

Russia launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnytsky oblasts.

Read also: Khmelnytsky air defense systems working overtime as Russia launches latest mass missile attack on UA

The Russians hit a private house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv Oblast early on Jan. 8, resulting in two injuries and two others trapped under the rubble, Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Synehubov, reported.

24 people were injured after a blast wave overturned a minibus in Novomoskovsk.

Four residents were injured due to an attack in Zaporizhzhya.

Read also: Fatalities rise in wake of Russian strike on Kharkiv

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine