Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Russia

A fire broke out at a chemical plant in the Russian city of Ufa on the evening of 17 February.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The fire broke out at the chemical plant owned by the Krezol company. It spread to storage buildings of the plant, as the news outlet reported.

It was estimated to be a Class B fire. 16 appliances were involved in extinguishing it.

It is reported that there were no casualties. The plant employees managed to evacuate the premises.

For reference: Krezol is the biggest Russian manufacturer and supplier of chemical reagents and laboratory equipment.

The company also produces drilling well-killing reagents (fluids) and chemical reagents that enhance oil recovery.

Background:

Earlier, a storage point with repaired lorries broke out in the city of Magadan (Russia), spreading over almost 600 square kilometres. The burned equipment was worth 15-20 million roubles [roughly US$203-220,000 – ed.].

On 14 February, a fire broke out at an administrative building of the railway wagon repair plant in Kolomna, Moscow Oblast.

