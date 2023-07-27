Fire breaks out in Fayette County home

The occupants of a Fayette County home were able to escape an overnight fire.

The fire broke out in the 600 block of Water Street in Brownsville around 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

All the occupants were able to make it out safely.

Fire crews at the scene told Channel 11 they were able to rescue three dogs from the home but a cat died in the fire.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Suspect in custody 16 years after Derry Township homicide ‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked inside Pittsburgh hotel was with wife celebrating honeymoon Car reportedly stolen from Sandcastle slams into house in Squirrel Hill, police say VIDEO: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter found guilty of 3rd degree murder DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts