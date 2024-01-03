Fire breaks out at Florida home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill left practice Wednesday upon news that firefighters responded to a fire at his Southwest Ranches, Fla., home. No one was hurt and everyone was safely evacuated form the house. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon were battling a blaze at the $6 million mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

According to the Doplhins, Hill left practice upon word of the fire, and everyone is out of the home safely. Wearing a boot because of an injury, Hill soon arrived at the home and stood outside, watching with his wife and mother as firefighters worked.

Smoke was seen billowing from the home on Berkshire Court in a video posted on X.

The response was upgraded to a two-alarm fire as firefighters were trying to find the source of the fire.

Firefighters on the home's roof were told to get down and more firefighters were expected to respond, according to WSVN-Ch. 7 News.

"I think that would be difficult not just for my teammates, but anyone in general," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. when the team learned of the fire.

"To be going through what Tyreek is going through right now, I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good and he's good as well." he said at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Property records show the home was assessed at $5,987,080 in 2023. It sold for $6,900,000 May 6, 2022.