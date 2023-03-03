Fire breaks out in Hempfield Township home overnight

The occupants of a Hempfield Township home were able to escape a house fire overnight.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Wendel Road near Buffalo Hill Road in Westmoreland County.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home, located in a heavily wooded area.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

