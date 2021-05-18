Fire breaks out at high-rise in Texas Medical Center

An Eyewitness News crew on the scene reported a large police and firefighter presence in what appeared to be a balcony near the roof.

Video Transcript

- Breaking right now at 10:00, a high-rise fire in the Texas Medical Center. This is the scene at Pressler near Main. Firefighters trying to put out a fire at the Institute of Molecular Medicine building, which is just south of Holcombe Boulevard.

You see here a large police and fire presence this evening. They are working on what appears to be some kind of balcony there on that building as they try and unfurl a hose, it looks like. Now, we understand that UT police are sending out notification asking people to try to avoid this area. We're going to keep watch of this scene and bring you updates as warranted.