Fire breaks out at home in southeast Fresno

Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast said on Monday it delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter. It reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year. Vinfast's blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company's small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.