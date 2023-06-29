Fire breaks out at iconic Tiffany's jewellery store in NYC

Firefighters in New York City have tackled a blaze at Tiffany & Co's iconic jewellery store.

An all-hands alert was issued by the New York Fire Department (FDNY) for the incident at the 10-story building at 57th Street and 5th Avenue, Manhattan.

The building reopened in April after renovations, including a new main floor showcasing the store's jewellery.

Tiffany & Co said the fire was now out and the shop would reopen later on Thursday after approval from officials.

The building featured in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, starring Audrey Hepburn, and contains art by Damien Hirst.

Hepburn's famous scene outside the store was incorporated into the new design through a video within a window display.

Alongside a museum space, the store's façade - which dates back to 1940 - has an Atlas statue and clock above revolving doors, which were all recently refurbished to an original design.

The FDNY said a fire broke out in a utility vault at about 09:38 EST (13:38 GMT) on Thursday. Two people were transported to hospital, it said.

Tiffany & Co told CBS New York in a statement that the blaze had started in a basement before the store opened to customers.

"We are working with the New York Fire Department to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our employees and clients," the company said.

"The store is expected to open later today following inspection by the Fire Marshal."