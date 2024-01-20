Fire breaks out at large, vacant building in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out inside of a “very large vacant structure” in the 1390 block of Main Dr. NW, DC Fire and EMS said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The fire was located on the first floor in the center of the structure. The department began tackling the fire with interior hose lines. At 6:18 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said it would continue working to gain further access into the large, boarded up and fenced-in building.

20 units and 100 officials were on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Main Dr., NW, between 13th and 16th Streets were closed as officials worked to put out the fire.

