Fire breaks out in Northwest DC frame house

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire broke out in a two-story detached frame house in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night.

DC Fire and EMS said that the fire was on the top floor of the house, which is in the 500 block of Columbia Rd., NW.

In a post at 8:46 p.m. on X, formerly Twitter, DC Fire and EMS said the fire extended into the attic and the department requested two more trucks and a mutual aid rehab unit. No injuries were reported.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, the 500 block of Columbia Rd., NW, between Georgia Ave. and Warder St., was closed.

