Fire breaks out at Pentagon City Mall

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington Fire and EMS said a fire broke out on the roof of the Pentagon City Mall on Saturday evening.

In a post on X, the department said units were on scene at the mall, located in the 1100 block of S Hayes St., investigating smoke and fire from duct work on the roof. They said people should expect a large fire department response and to avoid the area, if possible.

A follow-up post said the fire was out and believed to be caused by a malfunctioning appliance in the duct work.

As of 7:45 p.m., units were still on the scene making sure there was no other extension, a spokesperson for Arlington Fire and EMS said in an email. No injuries were reported and people were in the process of reoccupying the mall by 7:50 p.m. Reportedly, the only business affected was Matchbox.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating further.

