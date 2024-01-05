Fire breaks out in Polish hotel where Ukrainian refugees were staying, casualties reported

A fire broke out in a hotel housing 155 refugees from Ukraine in the Polish city of Oletzko.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform with reference to the local fire and police services, as well as the Consulate of Ukraine in Gdańsk.

According to the fire service spokesman, the fire started in one of the rooms on the second floor, where there was intense smoke.

The firefighters focused on the rescue operation, including the evacuation of 28 people from the balconies using a hydraulic lift and fire ladders. The rest of the Ukrainians left the scene on their own.

Doctors recommended four people who had breathing problems due to the smoke to undergo a medical examination.

A fire service spokesperson said that the cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be established by the relevant authorities.

Local police said they were investigating the circumstances of the incident and that the hotel was uninhabitable after the fire. The Ukrainians were temporarily accommodated in a nearby gym.

Oleksandr Plodystyi, the consul of the Ukrainian Consulate in Gdańsk, confirmed that four people were slightly injured in the fire, but they refused further hospitalisation.

He said that soon, one of the Ukrainian consuls will go to Oletzko to meet with the affected Ukrainians to find out about their needs on the spot and provide them with assistance.

In addition, the resettlement issue of Ukrainians will be discussed with the local authorities.

