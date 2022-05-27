Fire breaks out at same Wooster property one week after fatal shooting

The Wooster Fire Department responded to a house fire on East Larwill Street Friday morning, the same property where a man was fatally shot one week ago.

WOOSTER – A home at the site of a fatal shooting last week caught fire Friday, and investigators are working to see if they are connected.

Flames broke out on the back side of 416 E. Larwill St., an incident now under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office, according to the Wooster Fire Department.

Crews were called at 9:14 a.m. Friday about smoke billowing from the home on an alley north of Larwill Street and that people might be trapped, said Chief Barry Saley.

When firefighters arrived, all residents were outside the home, Saley said. Flames were shooting out of the back of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze caused "extensive damage inside the home," according to crews on the scene.

City fire crews were aided by the Wooster Township Fire Department, Saley said.

Two signs placed around the home asked for information and a reward regarding a possible arson on the property.

The Wooster Fire Department and fire marshals on the scene would not confirm if arson is suspected.

The fire occurred one week after Blair Snyder was shot on the south side of the property. Snyder died later that evening from his wounds at Wooster Community Hospital. An Orrville man is facing a murder charge over that fatal confrontation.

This story will be updated.

