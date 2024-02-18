Fire breaks out at SE OKC warehouse

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a warehouse fire in the 1300 block of SE 89th Street around 8 p.m. Saturday night. When fire crews arrived, they found large plumes of smoke coming from the building.

Fire crews worked to put out flames that were coming from pallets inside the building. Fire officials did confirm to News 4 there were batteries on the pallets that caught fire. A hazmat crew was called to the scene.

Oklahoma City Fire said no one was hurt during the fire.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.