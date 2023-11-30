Fire breaks out at senior living facility in west Chicago suburbs

TechCrunch

Amazon is releasing an image generator -- joining the ranks of the many, many other tech giants and startups that have already done so. During a keynote at its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference this morning, Amazon debuted Titan Image Generator, which is now available in preview for AWS customers on Bedrock, Amazon's AI development platform. A part of Amazon's Titan family of generative AI models, Titan Image Generator can create new images (given a text description) or customize existing images.