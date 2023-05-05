Fire breaks out at Shell chemical plant in Houston suburb -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) -A fire broke out in an olefins unit on Friday at Shell Plc's Deer Park, Texas chemical plant, said five people familiar with plant operations.

A large column of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in the olefins unit located near Highway 225 in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, the sources said.

A Shell spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

One person sustained a minor injury, two of the sources said. All personnel at the plant at the time the fire broke out had been accounted for by 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT).

KHOU-TV in Houston said two people were reported to have sustained injuries from the fire and all employees had been evacuated from the plant.

Operations at the neighboring Pemex refinery were continuing despite the fire in the chemical plant, said sources familiar with the refinery's operations.

Pemex issued a statement saying the fire was not at one of its units and its emergency response team was assisting in battling the blaze.

Pemex bought the Deer Park refinery from Shell in 2022.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft, Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)