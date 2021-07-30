Fire breaks out in Tesla Megapack unit in Australia during testing

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is pictured on a car in the rain in New York City
Byron Kaye
·1 min read

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY (Reuters) -A fire broke out in a Tesla Inc Megapack battery unit in Australia on Friday during testing of one of the world's biggest energy storage projects, run by France's Neoen SA, fire authorities said.

The fire erupted during an initial trial of the high-profile energy project known as the Victorian Big Battery near Melbourne on Friday morning local time, authorities said, adding that nobody was injured and the facility was evacuated.

"Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services on site to manage the situation," Neoen Managing Director Louis de Sambucy said in a statement.

The site had been disconnected from the grid and "there will be no impact to the electricity supply", added de Sambucy.

The statement did not give the cause of the fire.

Fire Rescue Victoria said crews with breathing apparatus were working to stop the blaze spreading from the 13-tonne battery to nearby batteries at the site.

A fire department scientific officer was conducting atmospheric monitoring, it added, although it said there was no threat to the community.

A Tesla spokesperson in Australia could not immediately be contacted.

The total cost of the project has not been disclosed, but Neoen won A$160 million ($118 million) in cheap finance from the Australian government earlier this year to help fund the big battery designed to produce 450 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity.

Tesla supplied its Megapack technology for the project, which is due to start operating in time for the Australian summer, which begins in December.

($1 = 1.3552 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Welcome to Miami? A weird-looking, noodle-shaped animal was just found in a canal

    Traffic, partiers, sunshine. And now caecilians?

  • Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin

    Judy and Jim Shanks know the exact date their home’s well went dry — June 24. Since then, their life has been an endless cycle of imposing on relatives for showers and laundry, hauling water to feed a small herd of cattle and desperately waiting for a local well-drilling company to make it to their name on a monthslong wait list. The couple's well is among potentially hundreds that have dried up in recent weeks in an area near the Oregon-California border suffering through a historic drought, leaving homes with no running water just a few months after the federal government shut off irrigation to hundreds of the region's farmers for the first time ever.

  • A YouTuber bet a physicist $10,000 that a wind-powered vehicle could travel twice as fast as the wind itself - and won

    A UCLA physics professor bet a popular science YouTuber $10,000 that one of his videos promoted fallacious physics. The YouTuber won.

  • ‘Climate change has become real’: extreme weather sinks prime US tourism site

    At Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border, the water line has dropped to a historic low, taking a heavy toll on the local industry The giant reservoir is currently three-quarters empty and will keep dropping at least through next spring due to record low snowpack levels in the Colorado River basin. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Chaos erupted at Bill West’s business in Page, Arizona, last week when he was forced to tell dozens of paid clients their summer vacations were either canceled

  • Why it's so hard and expensive to plug an abandoned well

    An estimated 2 million abandoned oil and gas wells across the country, forgotten or ignored by the energy companies that drilled them, are believed to be leaking toxic chemicals. But that money isn't enough to plug all the wells that need it.

  • Desalination advances in CA, environmentalists fret

    This desalination plant in Carlsbad, California - the largest in the Western Hemisphere - produces 50 million gallons of drinking water daily… enough for 400 thousand homes in San Diego County.And now, as Western states face an epic drought, Poseidon Water - which operates the plant - could soon get approval to build another desalination plant… this time, near a power plant in Huntington Beach.And environmentalists aren’t happy about it."It's great to be water independent, and we should be striving for that. But we should be doing it in a responsible way. And desalinated water is not the way to go.”Andrea Leon-Grossmann is with the ocean conservation group Azul.“This is the most expensive way to source water, it's the most energy intensive way to do it. And the way it decimates the ocean, both by the intake and by how we're dumping brine back into the ocean, is really, it should be the last resort, not the first way for sourcing water.”Desalination - at its most basic - removes salt water from ocean water, making it fresh and drinkable.But the intake method is problematic, according to environmentalists, who say that tiny organisms such as larvae and plankton get killed in the process.Poseidon is now required to add finer intake screens to protect more fish. Poseidon - which has been trying to build the Huntington plant for 22 years and some $100 million has been spent navigating state regulations - insists the new project will actually help the environment. VP of Poseidon Water, Scott Maloni:“In the case of Huntington Beach, the total quantity of impact would be no more than 0.02 percent of the plankton at risk of being entrained. There's no threatened or endangered species that are at risk, and the mitigation that's in place will ensure that the project will be a net environmental benefit, by producing more habitat that will be impacted by the operation of the facility.”A regional water board has approved a permit for the project on condition that the company increase its commitment to rehabilitate a nearby wetlands reserve and build an artificial reef. There is one last major regulatory hurdle; the California Coastal Commission, which is expected to vote before the end of the year.Despite the opposition from conservationists, the company feels confident enough to talk of breaking ground by the end of 2022 on the $1.4 billion plant that would produce tens of millions of gallons of drinking water daily… Much needed good news for communities struggling with the ravages of drought.For Poseidon’s Scott Maloni, it’s a no brainer… telling Reuters: The Pacific Ocean is the largest reservoir in the world and it's always full.

  • Enough ice melted in Greenland over the last 2 days it could cover the entire surface area of Florida in 4 inches of water

    The largest ice mass in the northern hemisphere lost more than 8.5 billion tons of surface mass on Wednesday, and an additional 8.4 billion on Thursday.

  • Desalination advances in California despite opponents pushing for alternatives

    Environmentalists say desalination decimates ocean life, costs too much money and energy, and soon will be made obsolete by water recycling. After spending 22 years and $100 million navigating a thicket of state regulations and environmentalists' challenges, Poseidon Water is down to one major regulatory hurdle - the California Coastal Commission.

  • Shuttered Memphis bridge to reopen months after fracture was discovered in steel beam

    The bridge closed for repairs in May after the fracture was discovered during a routine inspection.

  • Moose Who 'Regularly' Wanders Into Colorado Parking Garage Gets Relocated to the Wilderness

    The moose, estimated to be between 2 and 3 years old and 750 lbs., kept showing up at the parking garage to lick the walls for road salt

  • Georgia Surf Instructor Says He's 'More Than Lucky' After Shark Attacks Him While Teaching Kids

    Atsushi Yamada was sitting on his board helping one of his students back to shore when a shark bit him on the leg

  • What does high COVID transmission mean? Map shows you areas where CDC recommends masks

    The CDC said this week that fully vaccinated people who are in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission levels should wear face masks in public indoor settings.

  • How 6 million pounds of electronic waste gets recycled each month

    Only 17% of electronic waste is recycled. That's because devices aren't designed to be recycled. They're full of tiny, toxic materials that are hard and expensive to break down. But if extracted safely, those materials could mean big money for e-recyclers like Sims Lifecycle Services. We visit Sims' Tennessee recycling facility to find out why e-waste is getting harder to deal with.

  • Forgotten oil wells leak, spew, pollute

    A Texas rancher fears that two abandoned oil wells leaking on her property are a sign of much bigger problems lurking below the surface. Experts say millions of decaying wells will pose even greater threats to our air and water. (July 29)

  • Billions of Gallons of Water Are Being Stolen in California

    Droughts in the state have made water theft a growing problem.

  • The World Needs Coffee But Don’t Look to Vietnam for Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Global coffee consumers seeking more supplies to fill the void left by the devastating frost in Brazil won’t get much relief from Vietnam.Shipments from the country, the biggest robusta coffee grower, are declining because of depleted farmer inventories, a worsening Covid-19 outbreak and a severe container shortage. Exports are likely to continue dropping through September, according to top shippers Intimex Group and Simexco Daklak.“Farmers say they have run out of beans and so ca

  • Highway crumbles following heavy rain in South Carolina, photos show

    A car was driving on the road when it collapsed.

  • Facebook-Famous Bear Euthanized After Being Hit by a Car in Connecticut

    Bear 211 became a social media sensation earlier this summer for his escapades around New York and Connecticut

  • Whale mugs for photographer, but somebody else nabs the epic shot

    A photographer in California’s Monterey Bay last Saturday encountered two humpback whales that circled and “danced” around his boat for 30 minutes.

  • A photographer's fight to save wild horses in the American West

    Amid efforts to round up wild horses in the West, wildlife photographer Mary Hone is trying to protect them through her art.