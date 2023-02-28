Family escapes, pets perish in Wilkinsburg house fire

A family was able to escape a house fire in Wilkinsburg overnight. Five of their dogs, however, died in the fire.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Elm Street.

A woman who lives in the home told Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta her daughter yelled for the family to get out when she saw the house full of smoke.

