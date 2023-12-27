Fire broke out at Carbone. It’s Miami Beach restaurant’s second blaze in three years

A fire broke out in the kitchen at South Beach hot spot Carbone Miami on Tuesday evening, forcing diners and staff to evacuate.

The restaurant’s exhaust system overheated around 7:45 p.m., Miami Beach spokesperson Matt Kenny said. No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out.

Kenny said the fire is still under investigation and a report had not been finalized Wednesday morning.

Video posted on social media showed fire rescue workers responding as restaurant staff and onlookers gathered on the street nearby.

Representatives for Carbone and its parent company, Major Food Group, did not immediately respond to inquiries about when the restaurant at 49 Collins Ave. would reopen.

This was the second fire at Carbone since it opened its Miami Beach location in January 2021. In July of that year, a fire in the exhaust system broke out around 9:30 p.m., causing an evacuation.

Officials said that fire started in the hood, the ventilator above the stove. The restaurant was closed for several days.

Carbone was one of multiple Major Food Group projects to open an iteration of its New York City-based restaurant in recent years.

The Italian eatery has more than 200 seats and is known as a go-to location for celebrities and one of the most difficult spots in the Miami area to secure a reservation.

Carbone Miami in South Beach.