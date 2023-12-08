A fire broke out on a gas pipeline in temporarily occupied Kerch

Fire on a gas pipeline in Crimea

A gas pipeline in Kerch in temporarily occupied Crimea is on fire overnight on Dec. 8, the Astra Telegram channel reports.

The fire started on a gas pipe near Generala Petrov Street.

Gas is escaping from the pipeline and burning, report eyewitnesses.

It is unclear at the moment the cause of the incident.

Crimea has seen a step up in attacks following a late autumn storm that battered the peninsula on Nov. 26.

