Fire at a Broward apartment complex kills one person, deputies say

One person was found dead Wednesday morning after a fire at a North Lauderdale apartment building, deputies said.

Broward sheriff’s deputies and North Lauderdale firefighters worked the 8 a.m. fire at Courtyards of Broward, in the 1800 block of Southwest 81st Avenue.

The building was evacuated and the fire put out.

The sheriff’s office says homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are following up, as is the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This bulletin will be updated.