No injuries reported in fire in Manhattan building under construction

(Reuters) -No injuries have been reported from a fire in a high-rise building under construction near Times Square in Manhattan, the Fire Department of New York said in a statement on Monday.

Unconfirmed videos posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing from a building in midtown Manhattan.

The fire had broken out on the 10th floor of a 49-story building on West 47th Street in Manhattan, the statement said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson)