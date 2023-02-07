Fire burns six acres on governor's mansion grounds; man arrested in connection with arson

Topeka firefighters on Monday put out a grass blaze on the grounds of Cedar Crest, the governor's mansion.

A man was arrested in connection with arson Monday after a grass fire, which took nearly two hours to contain, burned six acres on the grounds of Cedar Crest, the state's governor's mansion, an official said.

No buildings were damaged and no one was hurt.

Shawnee County Jail records identified the man in custody as Pedro Michel-Mota Ruiz, 36.

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said Topeka firefighters were called about 1:42 p.m. to a report of a large grass fire on the governor's mansion grounds near S.W. 6th and Governor's View.

Cedar Crest as located to the north/northeast of that location at 1 S.W. Cedar Crest Road.

As Topeka firefighters worked to put out the blaze, Topeka police arrested a man who had been observed setting the fire, Stahl said.

The fire was contained at about 3:30 p.m., he said.

Ruiz was being held without bond Tuesday morning in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with arson, according to jail records. Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Fire burns grass near Cedar Crest, the governor's mansion; arson arrest made