Fire burns through top floor bedroom in West Deer Township home overnight

A West Deer Township home was damaged after a fire ripped through the top floor bedroom overnight.

According to West Deer Volunteer Fire Company #3 on Facebook, the fire happened at around 3 a.m. on Poplar Street.

The fire was contained to the bedroom, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

