Fire in Cahokia Heights temporarily shuts down Illinois 157

A fire in Cahokia Heights temporarily shut down Illinois 157 Tuesday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out the intense blaze.

The fire was reported at 2:33 p.m. in a structure at 124 S. 88th St., said Sharon Davis, assistant chief of the Camp Jackson Fire Department. The structure was in flames when firefighters arrived.

Illinois 157 was shut down because fire crews had to stretch a hose across the road, Davis said.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:16 pm, Davis said.

Signal Hill Fire Department, Millstadt and East Side Fire Department all responded to the call. Camp Jackson Fire Department was on standby.

No injuries were reported.