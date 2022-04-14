Fire at California food plant prompts evacuations

Firefighters have contained a massive blaze at a central California food processing plant that prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes. (April 15)

    Firefighters contained a massive blaze at a central California food processing plant that prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate Thursday and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes. The fire started Wednesday night at the Taylor Farms packaged salad plant in Salinas, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of San Francisco. The flames were under control by late morning Thursday, but the shelter-in-place and evacuation orders remained while hazardous materials crews worked the scene, said Sophia Rome, a spokesperson for the city of Salinas.

    Portions of south Salinas were evacuated after fire crews responded to a fire at Taylor Farms. The fire had a potential for explosion.

    A massive fire at a Northern California food processing plant prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes

    A massive fire that broke out in Salinas has prompted a shelter-in-place order. Because of concerns about a possible ammonia leak, it is too dangerous for firefighters to approach the Taylor Farms facility, so the fire is being allowed to burn.

