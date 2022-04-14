Fire at California food plant prompts evacuations

NBC

Simon Cowell is done with the fillers! The 62-year-old told The Sun earlier this month that he is done with them after feeling like he had previously gone too far. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all," he said. "Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."