Fire calls, Dec. 21 edition
Fire Calls
Dec. 11
3:30 p.m. Cambridge House – Fumes from bug spray
7:28 p.m. 636 Aladar Drive – Carbon monoxide in structure/malfunctioning oven
Dec. 12
11:45 a.m. CVS – Vehicle hit building (plastic building column)
11:51 a.m. 638 Wintergreen Drive – Overheated garbage disposal
2:12 p.m. 1412 S. Yale Drive – Assist EMS with gaining entry/canceled en route per EMS
2:49 p.m. Home Heating & Cooling – Accidental by occupant
4:55 p.m. 1325 Sunset Lake Drive – Assist EMS with gaining entry/canceled en route per EMS
Dec. 13
10:18 a.m. Welcome Suites – Smoke from cooking/canceled en route per O’Fallon Police Department
10:47 a.m. 152 Stonehaven Court – Dust from sanding/canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
1:30 p.m. 710 Alexander Drive – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
1:45 p.m. Walmart – Assist EMS/canceled en route per EMS
6:37 p.m. 475 Regency Park – Unintentional by contractor
6:48 p.m. Cambridge House – Malfunctioning smoke detector
8:18 p.m. 517 Osage Drive – Smoke detectors at end of life cycle
8:39 p.m. Cambridge House – Malfunctioning alarm system
Dec. 14
8:44 a.m. 1302 Desoto Drive – Natural gas leak (outside)
9:11 a.m. 427 Bandmour Place – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
11:10 a.m. 118 Maple St. (front of) – Vehicle roll over/extrication
7:11 p.m. 913 Thornbury Place – Malfunctioning furnace
9:22 p.m. Bella Milano – Malfunctioning alarm system
Dec. 15
8:12 a.m. Fairfield Inn – Smoke from burnt food in microwave
5:59 p.m. Roadway Inn & Suites – Trash can fire (outside from of structure)
Dec. 16
2:36 a.m. Interstate 64 west at mile marker 13 – Vehicle crash
6:54 a.m. 160 Civic Plaza #1 – Assist EMS/lift assist
8:46 a.m. 117 N. Lincoln Ave. (front of) – Vehicle hit tree
10:36 a.m. 1300 Block of of Frontage Road – Vehicle roll over/extrication
1:40 p.m. 114 Virginia Ave. – Carbon monoxide in structure/malfunctioning furnace
2:37 p.m. 106 W. Julie St. #A – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
3:39 p.m. Walmart – Malfunctioning sprinkler system
Dec. 17
7:36 p.m. 204 Estate Drive #C – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
Dec. 18
5:15 a.m. 104 Regency Park (rear of) – Homeless person keeping warm/fire in metal bucket