Fire calls, Dec. 7 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
Fire Calls

Nov. 20

9:06 a.m. 521 E. Highway 50 – Natural gas leak

4:06 p.m. O’Fallon Apartments Room 201E – Smoke from cooking

4:52 p.m. Welcome Suites – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

6:40 p.m. 510 E. Washington St. (alley area) – Oxygen bottle (empty)

7:37 p.m. Menards (parking lot) – Overheated vehicle

Nov. 21

9:06 a.m. 415 Vancroft Place – Replace battery in smoke detector

10:40 a.m. Winnelson Co. – Working on natural gas valve

5:35 p.m. Old Collinsville Road and West Highway 50 – Vehicle crash

5:36 p.m. 105 Spruce St. – Dust from cleaning

8:49 p.m. 945 Chesapeake Junction Lane – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide/smoke detector

9:30 p.m. 1713 W. Highway 50 Lott #100 (Castle Acres MHP) – Natural gas leak

Nov. 22

7:55 a.m. 310 Whitehall Drive – Assist O’Fallon Police Department/ gain entry

12:59 p.m. Central School – Steam from water heater

2:30 p.m. 293 Eagle Ridge – Zero turn mower fire

10:26 p.m. East Julie Street and South Main Street (area of) – Smoke from burn pit

Nov. 23

8:38 a.m. 1018 Ramblewood Drive – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

4:55 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 – Vehicle crash

6:18 p.m. 311 Long Drive – Illegal burn

Nov. 24

7:41 a.m. 107 Pheasant Run – Assist EMS/lift assist

10:20 a.m. 1312 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors

1:20 p.m. 1013 S. Walnut St. – Smoke from cooking

2:49 p.m. 612 W. Nixon Drive – Illegal burn

3:49 p.m. 134 Jacks Bend – Structure fire

Nov. 25

1:26 p.m. 1845 Riviera Lane – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

2:24 p.m. 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive – Pull station pulled

Nov. 26

2:11 p.m. Hampton Inn – Natural gas leak

7:32 p.m. Bowler Road and Haury Road – Vehicle roll over

8:21 p.m. 109 Booster Road – Canceled en route per EMS/lift assist

Nov. 27

5:07 a.m. 1033 Timber Creek Lane – Canceled en route per EMS/lift assist

9:52 a.m. 608 Fairway Wood Drive – Replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

3:59 p.m. 414 Vancroft Place – Replace batteries in smoke detectors

9:27 p.m. Academy Sports – Malfunctioning water flow alarm

Nov. 28

8:43 a.m. 709 S. Walnut St. – Assist Ameren gas/natural gas leak

9:54 a.m. 320 Amhurst Drive – Replace batteries in smoke detectors

11:44 a.m. 205 Kay St. Burning complaint/a lot of smoke

2:23 p.m. 1032 Hartman Lane – Assist EMS

3:38 p.m. Interstate 64 west at mile marker 13 – Vehicle crash

Nov. 29

6:55 a.m. Davita Dialysis (Frank Scott Parkway) – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

9:04 a.m. 3513 Barton Drive – Smoke detectors at end of life cycle

12:09 p.m. 614 S. Walnut St. – Check smoke detector operation

4:08 p.m. 1 Meadowbruck Lane – Illegal burn

Nov. 30

8:38 a.m. 10 Laurel Heights Court – Smoke from burnt toast

3:17 p.m. 726 Milburn School Road (area of) – Power line down/unfounded

Dec. 1

7:09 a.m. 4 Vanderbilt Place – Breaker panel arcing

11:22 a.m. Walmart parking lot – Vehicle crash/canceled en route per O’Fallon Police Department

1:19 p.m. Cambridge House – Water leak at sprinkler system

4:52 p.m. AAA Toll & Machine – Unintentional by occupant

Dec. 2

8:11 p.m. 106 E. Washington St. (area of) Fire House #1 – Power line arcing/unfounded

Dec. 3

4:22 p.m. 9099 Bunkum Road (ditch area) – Assist Fairview PD with drone

5:18 p.m. Juniper Drive (area of) – Smoke from burning/unfounded

6:42 p.m. HInchcliffe School – Malfunctioning RTU/alarm panel in trouble mode

Dec. 4

12:53 a.m. Jack in the Box – Grease smoking in grease trap

5:58 a.m. Hinchcliffe School – Malfunctioning RTU/alarm panel in trouble mode

Dec. 5

9:59 a.m. 1302 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors

1:29 p.m. O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Campus – Pull station pulled

