Fire calls, Dec. 7 edition
Fire Calls
Nov. 20
9:06 a.m. 521 E. Highway 50 – Natural gas leak
4:06 p.m. O’Fallon Apartments Room 201E – Smoke from cooking
4:52 p.m. Welcome Suites – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
6:40 p.m. 510 E. Washington St. (alley area) – Oxygen bottle (empty)
7:37 p.m. Menards (parking lot) – Overheated vehicle
Nov. 21
9:06 a.m. 415 Vancroft Place – Replace battery in smoke detector
10:40 a.m. Winnelson Co. – Working on natural gas valve
5:35 p.m. Old Collinsville Road and West Highway 50 – Vehicle crash
5:36 p.m. 105 Spruce St. – Dust from cleaning
8:49 p.m. 945 Chesapeake Junction Lane – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide/smoke detector
9:30 p.m. 1713 W. Highway 50 Lott #100 (Castle Acres MHP) – Natural gas leak
Nov. 22
7:55 a.m. 310 Whitehall Drive – Assist O’Fallon Police Department/ gain entry
12:59 p.m. Central School – Steam from water heater
2:30 p.m. 293 Eagle Ridge – Zero turn mower fire
10:26 p.m. East Julie Street and South Main Street (area of) – Smoke from burn pit
Nov. 23
8:38 a.m. 1018 Ramblewood Drive – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
4:55 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 – Vehicle crash
6:18 p.m. 311 Long Drive – Illegal burn
Nov. 24
7:41 a.m. 107 Pheasant Run – Assist EMS/lift assist
10:20 a.m. 1312 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors
1:20 p.m. 1013 S. Walnut St. – Smoke from cooking
2:49 p.m. 612 W. Nixon Drive – Illegal burn
3:49 p.m. 134 Jacks Bend – Structure fire
Nov. 25
1:26 p.m. 1845 Riviera Lane – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
2:24 p.m. 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive – Pull station pulled
Nov. 26
2:11 p.m. Hampton Inn – Natural gas leak
7:32 p.m. Bowler Road and Haury Road – Vehicle roll over
8:21 p.m. 109 Booster Road – Canceled en route per EMS/lift assist
Nov. 27
5:07 a.m. 1033 Timber Creek Lane – Canceled en route per EMS/lift assist
9:52 a.m. 608 Fairway Wood Drive – Replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
3:59 p.m. 414 Vancroft Place – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
9:27 p.m. Academy Sports – Malfunctioning water flow alarm
Nov. 28
8:43 a.m. 709 S. Walnut St. – Assist Ameren gas/natural gas leak
9:54 a.m. 320 Amhurst Drive – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
11:44 a.m. 205 Kay St. Burning complaint/a lot of smoke
2:23 p.m. 1032 Hartman Lane – Assist EMS
3:38 p.m. Interstate 64 west at mile marker 13 – Vehicle crash
Nov. 29
6:55 a.m. Davita Dialysis (Frank Scott Parkway) – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
9:04 a.m. 3513 Barton Drive – Smoke detectors at end of life cycle
12:09 p.m. 614 S. Walnut St. – Check smoke detector operation
4:08 p.m. 1 Meadowbruck Lane – Illegal burn
Nov. 30
8:38 a.m. 10 Laurel Heights Court – Smoke from burnt toast
3:17 p.m. 726 Milburn School Road (area of) – Power line down/unfounded
Dec. 1
7:09 a.m. 4 Vanderbilt Place – Breaker panel arcing
11:22 a.m. Walmart parking lot – Vehicle crash/canceled en route per O’Fallon Police Department
1:19 p.m. Cambridge House – Water leak at sprinkler system
4:52 p.m. AAA Toll & Machine – Unintentional by occupant
Dec. 2
8:11 p.m. 106 E. Washington St. (area of) Fire House #1 – Power line arcing/unfounded
Dec. 3
4:22 p.m. 9099 Bunkum Road (ditch area) – Assist Fairview PD with drone
5:18 p.m. Juniper Drive (area of) – Smoke from burning/unfounded
6:42 p.m. HInchcliffe School – Malfunctioning RTU/alarm panel in trouble mode
Dec. 4
12:53 a.m. Jack in the Box – Grease smoking in grease trap
5:58 a.m. Hinchcliffe School – Malfunctioning RTU/alarm panel in trouble mode
Dec. 5
9:59 a.m. 1302 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors
1:29 p.m. O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Campus – Pull station pulled