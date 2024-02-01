Fire calls, Feb. 1 edition
Jan. 22
4:22 p.m. 207 Aquarius Drive – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle
5:11 p.m. 508 Fontainebleau – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle
10:03 p.m. 403 Bandmour Place – Replace battery in carbon monoxide detector
Jan. 23
3:08 a.m. 326 Amy Drive – Malfunctioning furnace
3:30 p.m. 1013 Sunny Ridge Court – Bad smoke detector
5:15 p.m. 209 Evergreen Drive – Canceled en route per occupant per O’Fallon Police Department
7:27 p.m. North Smiley Street and East State Street – Vehicle crash
9:18 p.m. 1209 Applewhite Road – Strange odor/outside/unfounded
Jan. 24
12:39 a.m. 711 Powell Drive – Electrical short/under mobile home
3:51 a.m. 428 Timberline Court – Candle in bedroom caught scarf and curtain on fire
8:43 a.m. 1256 Greenfield Place #106 – Assist EMS/lift assist
2:03 p.m. 709 S. Vine St. – Replace batteries in smoke detectors/replace carbon monoxide detector
4:20 p.m. 545 Donna Drive – Water leak
Jan. 25
1:46 p.m. 2223 Mallard Bend Court – Replace smoke detectors
4:36 p.m. Interstate 64 east at mile marker 18 – Vehicle fire
5:49 p.m. 1908 W. Washington St. (front of) – Power line down
Jan. 26
5:01 a.m. Wilke Window & Door (warehouse) – Broken sprinkler pipe
9:07 a.m. Casey’s (Hartman Lane) – Gasoline spill
10:17 a.m. O’Fallon Public Library (second floor) – Strange odor
1:14 p.m. 900 N. Smiley St. – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
Jan. 27
8:42 p.m. Hartman Lane and Haverford Drive – Vehicle crash/extrication
8:55 p.m. 205 Lakewood Court – Overheated ceiling fan motor
9:21 p.m. Addington Place of Shiloh – Sprinkler system water leak
Jan. 28
6:45 a.m. 1730 Witte Road – Smoke from utility trailer/unfounded
8:18 a.m. 121 Shiloh Heights Road – Tree limb and power line down
5:32 p.m. 703 N. Cherry St. #3 – Oven element shorted out