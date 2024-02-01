Fire calls, Feb. 1 edition

Fire Calls

Jan. 22

4:22 p.m. 207 Aquarius Drive – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle

5:11 p.m. 508 Fontainebleau – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle

10:03 p.m. 403 Bandmour Place – Replace battery in carbon monoxide detector

Jan. 23

3:08 a.m. 326 Amy Drive – Malfunctioning furnace

3:30 p.m. 1013 Sunny Ridge Court – Bad smoke detector

5:15 p.m. 209 Evergreen Drive – Canceled en route per occupant per O’Fallon Police Department

7:27 p.m. North Smiley Street and East State Street – Vehicle crash

9:18 p.m. 1209 Applewhite Road – Strange odor/outside/unfounded

Jan. 24

12:39 a.m. 711 Powell Drive – Electrical short/under mobile home

3:51 a.m. 428 Timberline Court – Candle in bedroom caught scarf and curtain on fire

8:43 a.m. 1256 Greenfield Place #106 – Assist EMS/lift assist

2:03 p.m. 709 S. Vine St. – Replace batteries in smoke detectors/replace carbon monoxide detector

4:20 p.m. 545 Donna Drive – Water leak

Jan. 25

1:46 p.m. 2223 Mallard Bend Court – Replace smoke detectors

4:36 p.m. Interstate 64 east at mile marker 18 – Vehicle fire

5:49 p.m. 1908 W. Washington St. (front of) – Power line down

Jan. 26

5:01 a.m. Wilke Window & Door (warehouse) – Broken sprinkler pipe

9:07 a.m. Casey’s (Hartman Lane) – Gasoline spill

10:17 a.m. O’Fallon Public Library (second floor) – Strange odor

1:14 p.m. 900 N. Smiley St. – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector

Jan. 27

8:42 p.m. Hartman Lane and Haverford Drive – Vehicle crash/extrication

8:55 p.m. 205 Lakewood Court – Overheated ceiling fan motor

9:21 p.m. Addington Place of Shiloh – Sprinkler system water leak

Jan. 28

6:45 a.m. 1730 Witte Road – Smoke from utility trailer/unfounded

8:18 a.m. 121 Shiloh Heights Road – Tree limb and power line down

5:32 p.m. 703 N. Cherry St. #3 – Oven element shorted out