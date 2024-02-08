Fire calls, Feb. 8 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·2 min read

Fire Calls

Jan. 28

9:24 p.m. 901 Silverlink Drive – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector

Jan. 29

1:37 p.m. 1381 Weil Road – Assist EMS

4:01 p.m. 1221 Claredon Drive – Natural gas leak at furnace

Jan. 30

10 a.m. 1213 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors

6:49 p.m. Hunters Way and North Green Mount Road – Vehicle crash

Jan. 31

5:40 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 – Vehicle crash

5:53 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Auffenberg Avenue – Vehicle crash

6:18 p.m. 1114 Maclean Drive – No alarm sounding upon arrival

Feb. 1

12:10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn – Malfunctioning smoke detector

11:22 a.m. 1133 Hightower Place Drive – Smoke from cooking

4:48 p.m. 215 Coles County Drive – Assist EMS/assist

5:26 p.m. 1105 Woodleaf Drive (front of) – Natural gas leak

Feb. 2

4:51 a.m. West Highway 50 and Interstate 64 – Smoke in area/unfounded

8:08 a.m. Goddard School – Smoke from burnt food

11:35 a.m. Cedar Creek of Shiloh – Smoke from cooking

1:45 p.m. 2278 Haverford Drive – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle

1:48 p.m. 1204 Yates Court – Smoke from cooking

10:22 p.m. 301 N. Main St., Lot #86 (Lake Suzanne MHP) – Natural gas leak at stove

Feb. 3

8:34 p.m. 10 Pleasant View Drive (Caseyville Fire Department) – Mutual aid/structure fire/stand by our station

Feb. 4

2:30 p.m. 2330 Parkland Blvd. (rear of/wooded area) – Grass fire

7:10 p.m. 502 E. Washington St. – Overheated sump pump

9:54 p.m. 1542 Peach Orchard Road – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

11:09 p.m. Addington Place of Shiloh – Malfunctioning sprinkler system