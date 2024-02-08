Fire calls, Feb. 8 edition
Fire Calls
Jan. 28
9:24 p.m. 901 Silverlink Drive – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
Jan. 29
1:37 p.m. 1381 Weil Road – Assist EMS
4:01 p.m. 1221 Claredon Drive – Natural gas leak at furnace
Jan. 30
10 a.m. 1213 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors
6:49 p.m. Hunters Way and North Green Mount Road – Vehicle crash
Jan. 31
5:40 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 – Vehicle crash
5:53 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway East and Auffenberg Avenue – Vehicle crash
6:18 p.m. 1114 Maclean Drive – No alarm sounding upon arrival
Feb. 1
12:10 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn – Malfunctioning smoke detector
11:22 a.m. 1133 Hightower Place Drive – Smoke from cooking
4:48 p.m. 215 Coles County Drive – Assist EMS/assist
5:26 p.m. 1105 Woodleaf Drive (front of) – Natural gas leak
Feb. 2
4:51 a.m. West Highway 50 and Interstate 64 – Smoke in area/unfounded
8:08 a.m. Goddard School – Smoke from burnt food
11:35 a.m. Cedar Creek of Shiloh – Smoke from cooking
1:45 p.m. 2278 Haverford Drive – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle
1:48 p.m. 1204 Yates Court – Smoke from cooking
10:22 p.m. 301 N. Main St., Lot #86 (Lake Suzanne MHP) – Natural gas leak at stove
Feb. 3
8:34 p.m. 10 Pleasant View Drive (Caseyville Fire Department) – Mutual aid/structure fire/stand by our station
Feb. 4
2:30 p.m. 2330 Parkland Blvd. (rear of/wooded area) – Grass fire
7:10 p.m. 502 E. Washington St. – Overheated sump pump
9:54 p.m. 1542 Peach Orchard Road – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
11:09 p.m. Addington Place of Shiloh – Malfunctioning sprinkler system