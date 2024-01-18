Fire calls, Jan. 18 edition
Fire Call
Jan. 8
1:36 p.m. 945 Chesapeake Junction Lane – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
5:06 p.m. North Seven Hills Road and O’Fallon Troy Road – Canceled en route per water department/flushing hydrant
11:52 p.m. Green Mount Harley Davidson – Malfunctioning alarm system
Jan. 9
10:29 a.m. Metro Rec Plex – Smell of natural gas
6:57 p.m. South Smiley Street and East Third Street – Arcing power line/unfounded
Jan. 10
2:27 a.m. 1672 Lancaster Drive – Discarded smoke detector (in trash can) sounding
8:19 a.m. 1579 North Parc Grove Court – Occupant testing alarm system
8:35 a.m. 1st Street Lounge – Smoke from cleaning oven
10 a.m. 1088 Richland Park Drive – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
5:44 p.m. 2071 Fairfield Place #12 – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle
Jan. 11
8:22 a.m. Beauty Brands (Green Mount Crossing) – Smoke from contractor doing roof repair
Jan. 12
7:32 a.m. 140 Civic Plaza #2 – Smoke from pan left in oven
3:51 p.m. North Green Mount Road and Brighton Place – Vehicle crash
5:30 p.m. 1256 Greenfield Place #106 – Assist EMS/lift assist
Jan. 13
12:12 a.m. 235 Edbrooke Drive – Overheated sump pump
5:50 a.m. 112 Cottage Hill Drive – Assist EMS/lift assist
9:18 a.m. Hampton Inn (rear of/cell tower) – Panels blowing off cell tower
9:44 a.m. 805 Buckley Court – Canceled en route before responding/per alarm company/per occupant
1:48 p.m. Air Mobility Drive and Seibert Road – Vehicle smoking/canceled en route per Shiloh Police Department
5:05 p.m. Interstate 64 and Air Mobility Drive – Vehicle smoking/mechanical problems
6:27 p.m. 114 Virginia Drive – Carbon monoxide in structure/malfunctioning furnace
Jan. 14
12:54 a.m. 707 Westbrook Court – Discarded smoke detector (in trash can) sounding
4:18 a.m. 700 Bluestem Court – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
5:21 a.m. 96 Lucia Lane – Smell of something burning
10:33 a.m. Sleep Inn – Malfunctioning smoke detector
7:47 p.m. 612 Royal Crest Way – Unintentional by occupant
10:42 p.m. 825 Cardiff Court – Replace batteries in smoke detectors
Jan. 15
8:15 a.m. Public Safety Building – Broken sprinkler pipe
8:26 a.m. 2727 Cascade Lake Drive – Smoke detectors at end of life cycle
9:45 a.m. 2727 Cascade Lake Drive – Replace smoke detectors
12:22 p.m. Treasure Traders (1953 W. Highway 50/O’Fallon Plaza) – Broken sprinkler pipe
2:27 p.m. 862 Misty Valley Road – Assist EMS/lift assist
2:37 p.m. 1005 Hawkridge Run – Malfunctioning alarm system
2:38 p.m. Dollar General – Broken water pipe
3:28 p.m. 814 Victoria Lane – Bad smoke detector
10:15 p.m. 189 Berringer Drive – Broken water pipe
Jan. 16
1:16 a.m. 862 Misty Valley Road – Assist EMS/lift assist
4:58 a.m. 2025 W. Highway 50 (O’Fallon Plaza) – Malfunctioning sprinkler system